One is a master plein-air painter. One is a self-taught newcomer to fine art with a long career as a landscape architect and designer of public spaces.

But Petaluma artists Camille Przewodek and Roger McErlane are similarly drawn to painting vignettes of everyday home scenes, viewed through the play of light, color and shadow.

“Color that expresses the light key of nature can make any subject strikingly beautiful,” Przewodek says.

Many of Petaluma’s older homes have been interpreted on Przewodek’s canvases and boards. But it’s not necessarily the grand Victorians or the early-20th-century landmark homes by famed architects like Brainerd Jones and Julia Morgan that catch her eye.

She describes one of her subject houses as “downright ugly” and destined to be torn down.

“I’m not painting a beautiful thing. I’m making an ordinary thing extraordinary,” says Przewodek, a nationally known plein-air colorist who not only practices but teaches the technique most famously associated with French impressionist Claude Monet.

“It makes no difference what the house looks like if the house has certain elements I really like, if the light falls on it in a certain way,” she says.

Many a time she has stationed herself on a street to paint a house, sometimes the same house over and over at different times and from different angles so she can capture variations in color and light.

View from within

McErlane is fascinated by “the built environment.” That could entail anything from the industrial remains of an old cement plant to the interiors of his own home as seen from different viewpoints within.

He spent his professional career designing and consulting on public and community spaces, like the exteriors at Euro Disney outside Paris and residential zones within the highly master-planned city of Irvine.

But in retirement, he’s turned that fascination with man-made things in context with nature into fine art. He could train his focus on terraced stone walls, sheds, barns or a bank of old buildings in San Francisco’s Presidio. And a familiar theme is the interior of his house.

While neither artist is limited to painting home environments, both are attracted in their individual ways to documenting a slice of home as seen through an artist’s eyes.

McErlane and Przewodek are two of dozens of artists participating in Art at the Source, a two-weekend open-studios event this weekend and next. Artists welcome people into their working spaces for an intimate view of where and how they work and a rare chance to discuss their creative process in-depth and in-situ.

Artists from a wide variety of media are participating, from woodworkers, ceramists and fiber artists to photographers, print makers, jewelry designers and mixed-media artists.

Art collectors can chart their own course according to their tastes, visiting as many or as few studios as they want in a way that’s as genuine and intimate as farm-to-table dining.

Capturing light

As a practicing plein-air painter — plein-air literally means outdoors in French — Przewodek, of course, does most of her work outside. But she may finish her paintings in the studio behind her 1949 home at 522 E. D. St., five blocks up from the Petaluma Library. She and her husband, Dale Axelrod, built the studio with high ceilings, a loft and large windows to allow in the north light.

Przewodek follows and paints the light. She may return to the same house at different times of day and from different angles to paint the colors that change markedly depending on the light.

“It could be any house,” she says of the subjects she chooses. “A good artist can look at something and pick out the elements and create a beautiful painting. It’s the vision. You can have the ugliest building lit in a certain way and make a beautiful painting out of it. ... The fight is falling on it in a certain way I see in my mind’s eye.”

For instance, she is drawn to driveways.

“I like how the shadow of one building falls on the driveway and how that creates a nice shadow,” she says. Windows and doorways intrigue her for their way of both holding back and letting in light.

Similarly, she is fascinated by shadows and what she calls “shifting light” — her passion.

In one case, she picked a single street around Fifth and E streets in Petaluma and kept returning to it, even bringing her art students.

“I did one house after another after another,” she says. She painted one sad house slated for demolition over and over from different perspectives.

Przewodek got her fine arts degree from Wayne State University in Detroit in 1970s but dismisses the experience as a waste of time and lacking in the fundamentals.