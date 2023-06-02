Petaluma artists inspired by the everyday

Petaluma painters participating in Art at the Source this weekend and next capture the beauty of home spaces.|
MEG MCCONAHEY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 2, 2023, 11:56AM
Updated 1 hour ago

Art at the Source

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 3, 4, 10 and 11

Cost: Free

For information about participating artists and their studios, visit artatthesource.com.

Camille Przewodek: Przewodek.com

Roger McErlane: Rogermcerlane@mac.com; 949-500-7910

One is a master plein-air painter. One is a self-taught newcomer to fine art with a long career as a landscape architect and designer of public spaces.

But Petaluma artists Camille Przewodek and Roger McErlane are similarly drawn to painting vignettes of everyday home scenes, viewed through the play of light, color and shadow.

“Color that expresses the light key of nature can make any subject strikingly beautiful,” Przewodek says.

Many of Petaluma’s older homes have been interpreted on Przewodek’s canvases and boards. But it’s not necessarily the grand Victorians or the early-20th-century landmark homes by famed architects like Brainerd Jones and Julia Morgan that catch her eye.

She describes one of her subject houses as “downright ugly” and destined to be torn down.

“I’m not painting a beautiful thing. I’m making an ordinary thing extraordinary,” says Przewodek, a nationally known plein-air colorist who not only practices but teaches the technique most famously associated with French impressionist Claude Monet.

“It makes no difference what the house looks like if the house has certain elements I really like, if the light falls on it in a certain way,” she says.

Many a time she has stationed herself on a street to paint a house, sometimes the same house over and over at different times and from different angles so she can capture variations in color and light.

View from within

McErlane is fascinated by “the built environment.” That could entail anything from the industrial remains of an old cement plant to the interiors of his own home as seen from different viewpoints within.

He spent his professional career designing and consulting on public and community spaces, like the exteriors at Euro Disney outside Paris and residential zones within the highly master-planned city of Irvine.

But in retirement, he’s turned that fascination with man-made things in context with nature into fine art. He could train his focus on terraced stone walls, sheds, barns or a bank of old buildings in San Francisco’s Presidio. And a familiar theme is the interior of his house.

While neither artist is limited to painting home environments, both are attracted in their individual ways to documenting a slice of home as seen through an artist’s eyes.

McErlane and Przewodek are two of dozens of artists participating in Art at the Source, a two-weekend open-studios event this weekend and next. Artists welcome people into their working spaces for an intimate view of where and how they work and a rare chance to discuss their creative process in-depth and in-situ.

Artists from a wide variety of media are participating, from woodworkers, ceramists and fiber artists to photographers, print makers, jewelry designers and mixed-media artists.

Art collectors can chart their own course according to their tastes, visiting as many or as few studios as they want in a way that’s as genuine and intimate as farm-to-table dining.

Capturing light

As a practicing plein-air painter — plein-air literally means outdoors in French — Przewodek, of course, does most of her work outside. But she may finish her paintings in the studio behind her 1949 home at 522 E. D. St., five blocks up from the Petaluma Library. She and her husband, Dale Axelrod, built the studio with high ceilings, a loft and large windows to allow in the north light.

Przewodek follows and paints the light. She may return to the same house at different times of day and from different angles to paint the colors that change markedly depending on the light.

“It could be any house,” she says of the subjects she chooses. “A good artist can look at something and pick out the elements and create a beautiful painting. It’s the vision. You can have the ugliest building lit in a certain way and make a beautiful painting out of it. ... The fight is falling on it in a certain way I see in my mind’s eye.”

For instance, she is drawn to driveways.

“I like how the shadow of one building falls on the driveway and how that creates a nice shadow,” she says. Windows and doorways intrigue her for their way of both holding back and letting in light.

Similarly, she is fascinated by shadows and what she calls “shifting light” — her passion.

In one case, she picked a single street around Fifth and E streets in Petaluma and kept returning to it, even bringing her art students.

“I did one house after another after another,” she says. She painted one sad house slated for demolition over and over from different perspectives.

Przewodek got her fine arts degree from Wayne State University in Detroit in 1970s but dismisses the experience as a waste of time and lacking in the fundamentals.

She was working as a legal secretary when she was inspired to return to school at the Academy of Art in San Francisco, where she studied illustration. As she approached graduation, she met Axelrod. Her future husband turned her on to Henry Hensche, an artist carrying on the tradition of Monet’s impressionism, with its focus on how light affects color.

For a number of years, she and Axelrod, who also is an artist, went back to Cape Cod to paint with Hensche outside his home in Provincetown.

“That completely changed my life. He was a master painter. It took me years to develop this way of painting because it is so unique,” Przewodok says. “Nobody was doing color. I was one of the first people doing plein air. Now it’s a huge movement.”

Just as a musician must learn by doing scales, Przewodek practiced and practiced to understand how to discern and express how “light creates color and how color notes convey light.”

Her own proficiency with the technique landed her several major commissions in the 1990s, including a national ad for Alfa Romeo and a series for The Art of Motherhood campaign for Target. She was so successful she quit her job and became a full-time illustrator for 15 years before walking away to return to her own art.

A different perspective

McErlane also is attracted to the way shadow and light impact a space. He finds the beauty in old industrial spaces such as the Petaluma Mill and the weathered roofs and sagging telephone polls above a Ferndale lumber mill.

But McErlane also found a fertile subject closer to his own home, in fact, inside his home.

The studio behind his house near Petaluma High School is filled with visual interpretations from different vantage points of a 1920 Laguna Beach home where he lived. It was a Sears Roebuck kit house with warm wood trim.

“It had beautiful windows and lots of light that changed all day long,” he says.

The layout of the house’s old design offered many perspectives as he walked from room to room catching the shadows, which may show up as a simple triangle in a painting. These shapes and shadows provide the fundamental form of his oils on canvas.

Making frequent appearances in his interior renderings is a sofa he inherited and covered in green velvet. It still occupies a central space in his living room in Petaluma.

“It’s just the structure of the shadows and the fact you can sense there’s something beyond the door,” says the artist, who studied landscape architecture at Cal Poly Pomona and the Harvard Graduate School of Design.

Visitors to his studio will pass through a pretty garden blooming with flowers in a multitude of spring colors.

He says he’s not out to copy what he sees and paint realistically, but rather to take a real scene and embellish it with his own touch. That may mean changing the colors many times before he hits on just the right one.

“I’m not trying to capture real life,” he says. “The design is what’s important.”

