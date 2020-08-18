Subscribe

Petaluma cheesemaker reinvents American ricotta

DIANE PETERSON
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 18, 2020, 1:11PM
Updated 2 hours ago

Editor’s note: With European cheeses rising in price due to the uncertainties brought on by the pandemic, it’s a good time to support our local cheesemakers. This is the first in an occasional series highlighting a few of the iconic cheeses made here on the North Coast.

In the United States, most of the ricotta cheese is a bland, overly moist product that takes a back seat in Italian dishes, providing a bit of creaminess but little else. When you dig into the filling of a ravioli or manicotti, it often squirts out water rather than cheese.

Cheesemaker Liam Callahan of Bellwether Farm in Petaluma, however, has taken on the challenge of reinventing American ricotta, elevating it by following the by-hand techniques of the Old World while adding New World ingenuity to deepen the flavor, boost the butterfat to 16% and create a soft, pillowy texture.

“We encourage people to get it out from under the red sauce,” Callahan said of his whole milk basket ricotta made from 100% Jersey cows’ milk. “We want it to be something people can feature and work with, like other specialty cheeses.”

Italian inspiration

A pioneer of sheep’s milk cheese dating back to 1985, Bellwether has always looked to Italy for inspiration, with founder Cindy Callahan and her son, Liam, both taking research trips to Italy in 1992, 1994 and 1996.

“What really struck me was the quality of the ricotta,” Liam Callahan said. “Ricotta does have a subtle texture, and it needs to drain together.”

Like the Italians, Callahan started off by making a sheep’s milk ricotta from the whey left over from making sheep’s milk cheeses such as the San Andreas and Pepato.

“Sheep people have tried to figure out ways to make more from their milk,” he said. “So ricotta was figured out as a byproduct.”

But sheep produce less milk than cows and are more seasonal, creating issues with the milk supply. Callahan started to use Jersey cow milk to make his first cow’s milk cheese, Carmody, back in 1996. Because he then had a consistent source of whey as a cheesemaking byproduct, he also started to make a cow’s milk ricotta that he sold to restaurants only.

But Callahan still found himself constantly running out of ricotta. Demand was growing, so he started to use 100% Jersey cows’ milk for the ricotta, rather than just the whey, making it to order so he never ran out.

Then the real improvisation began.

Seeking the perfect texture

First, he learned that the whole milk ricotta on the market in the U.S. is not actually made with whole milk. The moniker simply means it has close to 8% butterfat, the standard for being able to call itself “whole milk.” But the cheesemaker was going way beyond that standard with his Jersey cow’s milk ricotta.

“Our milk ricotta ends up being 15-16% butterfat,” he said. “Fat is flavor.”

Also, in most commercial ricotta, the milk is heated and the protein and fat are separated out by using vinegar or citric acid at the end, which requires mixing and agitation in the kettle. That, in turn, creates a rather tough texture, which big producers smooth out by pumping the ricotta through a homogenizer.

“We couldn’t get the texture that we liked by using the vinegar or acid method,” Callahan said. “You want it to be delicate and hold moisture.”

So Callahan took a cue from his experience making sheep’s milk ricotta, which relies on the natural acidity of the milk to break out the solids. He decided to ditch the acid and instead heated the milk and cultured it (inoculating it with lacto-bacteria), thereby avoiding having to mix it at the end, which resulted in the texture he wanted.

“The process is a little more artisan,” he said. “When the ricotta is forming, you stop the agitation. It’s much more tender.”

And as a bonus? The cheesemaker was delighted to discover that the cultured milk added an unexpected flavor complexity to the finished product.

“It has more caramel notes, more sweetness and more delicious flavors,” he said. “It’s a specialty cheese. ... You can substitute it for chevre or cream cheese.”

His innovative process ended up being much more labor intensive than making regular ricotta, from his use of small hand-mixed kettles to scooping out the ricotta in baskets, letting it drain, then topping it off. All of it is done by hand.

After it’s topped off, the ricotta is drained again for an hour, then wrapped in a special vacuum seal and chilled. That way, unopened, it will stay fresh 45 days versus five to 10 days for a fresh ricotta basket cheese.

“That allowed us to distribute it across the country,” he said. “The first person to disturb it is the person using it at home.”

How to serve the cheese

Now that the Bellwether Farms whole milk basket ricotta cheese can be found at local stores like Oliver’s and nationwide stores like Whole Foods, it is making its way from pasta dishes onto cheeseboards. People are learning how to pair it with sweet and savory flavors like orange marmalade and chutney, pesto and olive tapenade.

“It’s so simple and easy,” Callahan said. “Once you open it up, use it within five days or so. We put stretch wrap over the top of the plate and then come back to it.”

There are other simple recipes the Callahan family use to showcase the cheese. They like to put dollops on a green salad or roasted vegetables, stuff tomatoes or squash blossoms with it and smear it on bread for bruschetta.

“Ricotta toast is having a bit of a moment,” Callahan said. “The ricotta is an interesting shape when it’s put out, and you can be proud to show it, because it’s attractive.”

Chefs like Michael Chiarello of Bottega in Yountville and Liza Hinman of The Spinster Sisters in Santa Rosa have used the Bellwether ricotta over the years for traditional dishes such as the Italian dumplings known as gnocchi.

At Spinster Sisters, Hinman makes a summer ricotta gnocchi with a simple tomato sauce.

“I love the cultured whole milk because it has much more character than your average, bland ricotta,” she said. “Zuni Cafe’s ricotta gnocchi is iconic. It is so delicate.”

“Judy Rodgers of Zuni Cafe would call me every week,” Callahan recalled of the late chef and restaurateur. “The reason she stuck with us is that they didn’t have to drain our ricotta when she made the gnocchi with it.”

Although more expensive than commercial ricotta, the Bellwether whole milk basket ricotta is less expensive than other specialty cheeses on the market, Callahan said.

“We are between $6 and $8 for a 12-ounce basket, so that’s $9 to $12 a pound,” he said. “You are not going to find a chevre or burrata for that price.

The following recipes are from Bellwether Farms.

“Family and friends invited to our home for brunch or a casual supper will likely be treated to this recipe, one of the most delicious and easy dishes to prepare,” Callahan said. “Our guests can’t get enough!”

Roasted Zucchini with Ricotta and Mint

Serves 6 as side dish or appetizer

8 medium zucchini (3 pounds), cut into 1/2-inch dice

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 teaspoon crushed red pepper

1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds

1/2 teaspoon fennel seeds

2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice

1 basket (12 ounces) Bellwether Farms Whole Milk Ricotta

Mint leaves, for garnish

Preheat the oven to 450 degrees. Spread the diced zucchini on 2 large, rimmed baking sheets. Drizzle with the 2 tablespoons of olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Roast for about 18 minutes, until the zucchini are browned around the edges. Sprinkle the zucchini with the crushed red pepper, cumin seeds and fennel seeds and roast until fragrant, about 2 minutes longer.

Transfer the zucchini to a bowl. Toss with the lemon juice and season with salt. Dollop the ricotta alongside the zucchini and drizzle with olive oil. Garnish with the mint leaves and serve.

“Bellwether Farms ricotta is the perfect partner for vine-ripened tomatoes from your garden or the farmers market in this simply beautiful side dish for a summer feast,” Callahan said.

Ricotta-Stuffed Baked Tomatoes

Makes 5 servings

5 medium-sized ripe tomatoes, cored

1 basket (12 ounces) Bellwether Farms Whole MIlk Basket Ricotta

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

3 tablespoons grated Parmigiano Reggiano, Romano or dry Jack cheese

1 tablespoon chopped fresh herbs (chives, tarragon, basil or a combination)

Freshly ground black pepper

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

In a large bowl, combine the ricotta, olive oil, grated cheese, herbs and pepper. Fill the cored tomatoes with the cheese mixture.

Bake uncovered for about 20 to 30 minutes.

“We’ll be forever grateful to Chef John Ash for creating this recipe, which has become a centerpiece at any Bellwether Farms event,” Callahan said. “In his words, ‘The key to this cake is to use good, whole milk ricotta ... and my favorite where I live is from Bellwether Farms.’” Chef Ash suggests strawberries here but you can use any berry, fruit or fruit sauce you like.

Orange Ricotta Cake with Strawberries

Makes 1 8-inch cake serving 6 to 8

For the cake:

2½ pounds (40 ounces) Bellwether Farms Whole Milk Basket Ricotta

5 whole eggs

½ cup sugar

½ cup orange marmalade

¼ cup dark rum

⅓ cup cake flour or all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons finely grated orange zest

For the strawberries:

1 pint fresh ripe strawberries

⅓ cup sugar, or to taste

¼ cup fresh orange juice

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Lightly butter and flour an 8-inch springform pan.

In a food processor, combine the ricotta, eggs, sugar and marmalade and process until smooth. Add the rum, flour, zest and process again in short bursts until smooth.

Pour the mixture into the pan and bake for 1 hour. The center will still be soft (and look jiggly) at this point. Turn the oven off and leave the cake in the oven with the door very slightly ajar for about 20 minutes. Remove the cake from the oven, let cool completely and refrigerate at least 2 hours before serving.

Remove the cake from the refrigerator and let it return to room temperature. Meanwhile, hull, wash and slice the berries. Toss them gently with the sugar and orange juice and set aside.

To serve, remove the sides from the pan and slice the cake. Serve each piece with some strawberries on top and on the side.

The cake can be made a day ahead, stored refrigerated in its pan, wrapped in plastic.

“Fine chocolate meets our Whole Milk Basket Ricotta in this show-stopping but easy to-assemble dessert.”

Chocolate Ricotta Icebox Cake

Makes 1 9-inch cake serving 10

Nonstick cooking spray

14 ounces semisweet chocolate (do not use chips)

2 containers (12 ounces each) Bellwether Farms Whole Milk Jersey Ricotta, room temperature

¾ cup heavy cream

1 package (9 ounces) chocolate wafers (about 44 cookies), such as Nabisco

Prepare a 9-inch round springform pan by removing the sides (see note below). Place a sheet of waxed or parchment paper over bottom, leaving an overhang; lock sides onto bottom, firmly securing paper. Spray inside of pan with cooking spray. Line sides with a strip of waxed or parchment paper 28 inches long and 4 inches wide.

To make the chocolate-ricotta mixture, break 12 ounces of chocolate into pieces. Place in a heatproof medium bowl set over, not in, a pan of simmering water. Cook, stirring occasionally, until chocolate has melted, 8 to 10 minutes.

In a food processor, blend ricotta until very smooth, about 1 minute, scraping down sides of bowl. Add warm chocolate; blend until smooth. In a large bowl, beat cream until stiff peaks form. With a rubber spatula, gently fold in chocolate-ricotta mixture.

Assemble the cake by arranging half the cookies in an overlapping pattern to cover bottom of pan. Spoon half the chocolate-ricotta mixture on top of cookies; smooth top. Cover with remaining cookies, top with remaining chocolate-ricotta mixture and smooth top. Cover with plastic wrap; refrigerate at least 6 hours and up to two days.

Before serving, release sides of pan and remove waxed paper from sides. Using bottom piece of waxed paper, pull cake onto a platter; with a metal spatula, lift cake and remove waxed paper. Using a vegetable peeler, shave remaining 2 ounces of chocolate over top of cake. With a knife dipped in hot water, cut cake into 10 slices (wipe off knife and dip in hot water after each slice).

Cook’s note: A springform pan has a clamp or spring that releases the sides of the pan from the bottom. It’s ideal for cakes and tarts that would be hard to remove from a regular pan.

Staff Writer Diane Peterson can be reached at 707-521-5287 or diane.peterson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @dianepete56

