Petaluma cheesemaker reinvents American ricotta

Editor’s note: With European cheeses rising in price due to the uncertainties brought on by the pandemic, it’s a good time to support our local cheesemakers. This is the first in an occasional series highlighting a few of the iconic cheeses made here on the North Coast.

In the United States, most of the ricotta cheese is a bland, overly moist product that takes a back seat in Italian dishes, providing a bit of creaminess but little else. When you dig into the filling of a ravioli or manicotti, it often squirts out water rather than cheese.

Cheesemaker Liam Callahan of Bellwether Farm in Petaluma, however, has taken on the challenge of reinventing American ricotta, elevating it by following the by-hand techniques of the Old World while adding New World ingenuity to deepen the flavor, boost the butterfat to 16% and create a soft, pillowy texture.

“We encourage people to get it out from under the red sauce,” Callahan said of his whole milk basket ricotta made from 100% Jersey cows’ milk. “We want it to be something people can feature and work with, like other specialty cheeses.”

Italian inspiration

A pioneer of sheep’s milk cheese dating back to 1985, Bellwether has always looked to Italy for inspiration, with founder Cindy Callahan and her son, Liam, both taking research trips to Italy in 1992, 1994 and 1996.

“What really struck me was the quality of the ricotta,” Liam Callahan said. “Ricotta does have a subtle texture, and it needs to drain together.”

Like the Italians, Callahan started off by making a sheep’s milk ricotta from the whey left over from making sheep’s milk cheeses such as the San Andreas and Pepato.

“Sheep people have tried to figure out ways to make more from their milk,” he said. “So ricotta was figured out as a byproduct.”

But sheep produce less milk than cows and are more seasonal, creating issues with the milk supply. Callahan started to use Jersey cow milk to make his first cow’s milk cheese, Carmody, back in 1996. Because he then had a consistent source of whey as a cheesemaking byproduct, he also started to make a cow’s milk ricotta that he sold to restaurants only.

But Callahan still found himself constantly running out of ricotta. Demand was growing, so he started to use 100% Jersey cows’ milk for the ricotta, rather than just the whey, making it to order so he never ran out.

Then the real improvisation began.

Seeking the perfect texture

First, he learned that the whole milk ricotta on the market in the U.S. is not actually made with whole milk. The moniker simply means it has close to 8% butterfat, the standard for being able to call itself “whole milk.” But the cheesemaker was going way beyond that standard with his Jersey cow’s milk ricotta.

“Our milk ricotta ends up being 15-16% butterfat,” he said. “Fat is flavor.”

Also, in most commercial ricotta, the milk is heated and the protein and fat are separated out by using vinegar or citric acid at the end, which requires mixing and agitation in the kettle. That, in turn, creates a rather tough texture, which big producers smooth out by pumping the ricotta through a homogenizer.

“We couldn’t get the texture that we liked by using the vinegar or acid method,” Callahan said. “You want it to be delicate and hold moisture.”

So Callahan took a cue from his experience making sheep’s milk ricotta, which relies on the natural acidity of the milk to break out the solids. He decided to ditch the acid and instead heated the milk and cultured it (inoculating it with lacto-bacteria), thereby avoiding having to mix it at the end, which resulted in the texture he wanted.

“The process is a little more artisan,” he said. “When the ricotta is forming, you stop the agitation. It’s much more tender.”

And as a bonus? The cheesemaker was delighted to discover that the cultured milk added an unexpected flavor complexity to the finished product.

“It has more caramel notes, more sweetness and more delicious flavors,” he said. “It’s a specialty cheese. ... You can substitute it for chevre or cream cheese.”

His innovative process ended up being much more labor intensive than making regular ricotta, from his use of small hand-mixed kettles to scooping out the ricotta in baskets, letting it drain, then topping it off. All of it is done by hand.

After it’s topped off, the ricotta is drained again for an hour, then wrapped in a special vacuum seal and chilled. That way, unopened, it will stay fresh 45 days versus five to 10 days for a fresh ricotta basket cheese.

“That allowed us to distribute it across the country,” he said. “The first person to disturb it is the person using it at home.”