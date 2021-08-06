Petaluma family creates rocky backyard oasis

• Gazebo wiring (four outlets and four switches): $600. Damien Hansen did the trenching and conduit work to keep costs down.

When Damien and Jessica Hansen bought their Petaluma home 10 years ago, they were drawn to the generously sized backyard. Few tract homes built today have much of a yard at all. But the Hansens’ home, set in an older neighborhood near the busy East Washington Street interchange, was built in 1955 when land was cheap, homes were small and backyards were built as outdoor playpens for Baby Boom kids with their swingsets and wading pools.

But Jessica didn’t account for how loud the sound of traffic would be. The backyard abuts Highway 101, which was just being built when the Hansens’ 1,100-square-foot ranch house went up. The din of cars whizzing by exacerbated some of her ongoing health problems. She avoided those areas of the house where the noise was prevalent. Even a new outdoor kitchen installed several years ago failed to draw her; the space was loud and uninviting in every way.

“It was sad but frustrating for me that she couldn’t come out here because it was just sensory overload,” Damien said.

Then two things happened that created a chance to turn their forgotten backyard into the kind of area that inspired that midcentury century California dream, a place for long summer nights eating barbecue and lazing in the cabana with a cold drink.

First, Caltrans completed a massive soundwall that completely obscures their freeway view. No tears shed there. The backyard noise level plummeted and the space felt more intimate and inviting. Around the same time, the pandemic hit, creating an incentive to transform the backyard into a much-needed refuge when the rest of the world was shut down.

The couple has been working remotely for the last 18 months in a small bedroom in their home. Both work for the School of Extended and International Education at Sonoma State University. Jessica is the assistant to the dean’s office and Damien is director of academic programs. They work well together in a tiny room stuffed with three computers and six monitors. Having a place to go at the end of the day has been a mental lifesaver for the Hansens, who are parents to Alex, 10.

Another factor that promoted them to take on a pandemic backyard makeover was just how ugly the space had become. After the wildfires of 2017, the couple, heeding the cry among many for more housing to replace the thousands of homes lost, decided to build an accessory dwelling unit in their backyard (which is a story for another day). But all the excavation left a mound of mud and debris in their yard.

“It was really, really ugly,” Damien said earlier this week. “The house was gorgeous, but the rest of the yard was a mess.” He was relaxing in a sage green Adirondack chair under the shade of a new gazebo, enjoying a cold sparkling water on a hot day. It’s hard to imagine that this neat and inviting space one year ago was such a disaster.

By summer, the Hansens were committed to a makeover. Damien started by grabbing a mattock and digging by hand all the debris and mud and leveling off the yard. Then he laid down landscape matting and brought in 12 yards of rock, selecting a size that was heavy enough to keep out the relentless, creeping weeds.

He selected Sonoma Rose path rock from Sonomarin Landscape Materials because of the “yellow pop” of color it brought to the backyard.

His weed-reducing plan worked. “Now I can come out and pick weeds in five minutes. It’s simple,” he said.

Damien Hansen, center, his wife, Jessica, right, their son, Alex, 10, and his mother-in-law Carmen Ramirez sit around a fire pit inside a gazebo in their backyard in Petaluma on Thursday, July 29, 2021. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

A gazebo to fit

The couple already had a patio area with table and chairs beside the outdoor kitchen against a back wall of the house. They really needed a gathering spot to just sit and relax. Earlier, they had removed a mature sycamore that was surrounded by concrete, leaving an empty hole that looked odd. So Damien hunted for an octagonal gazebo that would neatly fit in the unusual impression.

There weren’t many affordable, ready-to-make gazebo kits to choose from, but they managed to find one they liked through Wayfair for about $1,900, delivered.

“It took a whole day to construct,” Damien said. “I put it together with one other person because one person literally cannot do it, because you have to balance things. We got it done, but it was a lot of work and it was brutal. It was 100 degrees out there.”

To make the area even more welcoming, they installed a fixture in the ceiling with sparkling LED lights and strung tea lights around the inside of the ceiling for ambience.