Petaluma family creates rocky backyard oasis

MEG MCCONAHEY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 6, 2021, 4:13PM
Backyard makeover by cost

• Gazebo: $1,980.96

• Gazebo wiring (four outlets and four switches): $600. Damien Hansen did the trenching and conduit work to keep costs down.

• Gazebo Tomshine cafe lights and dimmer: $56.27 (Amazon)

• Gazebo sparkling ceiling lights: $30 (Friedman’s Home Improvement)

• Gazebo Megablast speakers: $194.82 (Amazon)

• 3 Gazebo Coolaroo custom Solar Outdoor shades: $576.13 (Blinds.com)

• Gazebo curtains, tie-backs and curtain rings: $71.73 (Amazon)

• Gazebo pavers, repurposed from old front yard design: $0

• Landscape matting: about $200

• Sonoma Rose ⅜-inch gravel for backyard: $900 (Sonomarin Landscape Materials)

• New SewKer high-back chair cushions for patio dining set and recliners: $342.04 (Amazon)

• Nelsonville Classic Westport (color: coastal teak) Adirondack chairs: $1,883.52 (Wayfair.com)

• Three-tiered fountain: repaired and repurposed from front yard river

• Caldera Spa purchase with install: (includes cover, stairs, plywood foundation, leveling, etc.), Model Vanto from Vancanza series: $8,413.45 (New Products, Inc., Novato)

• Hot tub electrical: $1,851.26

• Behlen Country troughs and wine barrel planters for raised beds: $340

• Planting soil, trees, plants and flowers (front and back): about $500

• String lighting along gutters of houses and shed: $90

• Barbecue island stain and resurfacing: $100

• 4 barbecue island 34-inch extra-tall outdoor stools, powder-coated steel. Purchased from private seller on Craigslist.

• Freeport 11-foot Sunbrella cantilever patio umbrella for barbecue island: $1,047.11 (Home Depot)

• Lumber for redwood fence to separate backyard from additional unit tenants’ entryway: $492.30

• Lauer 4-piece Rattan Sofa Seating Group (front yard): $443.81 (Wayfair.com)

• Sonoma Rose ⅜-inch rock and Arbor mulch for front yard walkway and seating area): $397.28 (Sonomarin Landscape Materials)

When Damien and Jessica Hansen bought their Petaluma home 10 years ago, they were drawn to the generously sized backyard. Few tract homes built today have much of a yard at all. But the Hansens’ home, set in an older neighborhood near the busy East Washington Street interchange, was built in 1955 when land was cheap, homes were small and backyards were built as outdoor playpens for Baby Boom kids with their swingsets and wading pools.

But Jessica didn’t account for how loud the sound of traffic would be. The backyard abuts Highway 101, which was just being built when the Hansens’ 1,100-square-foot ranch house went up. The din of cars whizzing by exacerbated some of her ongoing health problems. She avoided those areas of the house where the noise was prevalent. Even a new outdoor kitchen installed several years ago failed to draw her; the space was loud and uninviting in every way.

“It was sad but frustrating for me that she couldn’t come out here because it was just sensory overload,” Damien said.

Then two things happened that created a chance to turn their forgotten backyard into the kind of area that inspired that midcentury century California dream, a place for long summer nights eating barbecue and lazing in the cabana with a cold drink.

First, Caltrans completed a massive soundwall that completely obscures their freeway view. No tears shed there. The backyard noise level plummeted and the space felt more intimate and inviting. Around the same time, the pandemic hit, creating an incentive to transform the backyard into a much-needed refuge when the rest of the world was shut down.

The couple has been working remotely for the last 18 months in a small bedroom in their home. Both work for the School of Extended and International Education at Sonoma State University. Jessica is the assistant to the dean’s office and Damien is director of academic programs. They work well together in a tiny room stuffed with three computers and six monitors. Having a place to go at the end of the day has been a mental lifesaver for the Hansens, who are parents to Alex, 10.

Another factor that promoted them to take on a pandemic backyard makeover was just how ugly the space had become. After the wildfires of 2017, the couple, heeding the cry among many for more housing to replace the thousands of homes lost, decided to build an accessory dwelling unit in their backyard (which is a story for another day). But all the excavation left a mound of mud and debris in their yard.

“It was really, really ugly,” Damien said earlier this week. “The house was gorgeous, but the rest of the yard was a mess.” He was relaxing in a sage green Adirondack chair under the shade of a new gazebo, enjoying a cold sparkling water on a hot day. It’s hard to imagine that this neat and inviting space one year ago was such a disaster.

By summer, the Hansens were committed to a makeover. Damien started by grabbing a mattock and digging by hand all the debris and mud and leveling off the yard. Then he laid down landscape matting and brought in 12 yards of rock, selecting a size that was heavy enough to keep out the relentless, creeping weeds.

He selected Sonoma Rose path rock from Sonomarin Landscape Materials because of the “yellow pop” of color it brought to the backyard.

His weed-reducing plan worked. “Now I can come out and pick weeds in five minutes. It’s simple,” he said.

A gazebo to fit

The couple already had a patio area with table and chairs beside the outdoor kitchen against a back wall of the house. They really needed a gathering spot to just sit and relax. Earlier, they had removed a mature sycamore that was surrounded by concrete, leaving an empty hole that looked odd. So Damien hunted for an octagonal gazebo that would neatly fit in the unusual impression.

There weren’t many affordable, ready-to-make gazebo kits to choose from, but they managed to find one they liked through Wayfair for about $1,900, delivered.

“It took a whole day to construct,” Damien said. “I put it together with one other person because one person literally cannot do it, because you have to balance things. We got it done, but it was a lot of work and it was brutal. It was 100 degrees out there.”

To make the area even more welcoming, they installed a fixture in the ceiling with sparkling LED lights and strung tea lights around the inside of the ceiling for ambience.

A firepit was purchased to create a cozy focal point, and they found sets of Adirondack chairs with matching side tables on Wayfair. To save money, Damien moved some flagstones from his front yard to the back and placed them on the ground inside the gazebo for a surface.

It was tougher than it looked to arrange them.

“It took time placing them and getting them level. We didn’t want any of the chairs to be sitting on pavers or they’d be rocking. So they’re all strategically placed,” he said.

To keep the late afternoon sun out, they ordered pull-down shades for three openings in the octagon. Outdoor drapes hang from one opening, basically for show to signify the entrance to their little outdoor pavilion.

To add some soothing water sounds to help reduce the highway noise that still seeps through the soundwall, Damien reclaimed a fountain from their front yard and brought it to the gazebo, making for a nice finishing touch.

Big splurge

Their biggest indulgence was a hot tub, but neither regret the investment.

“We figured we were going to be home constantly,” said Damien, who uses it most evenings and often even in the morning before work.

“Normally, we’re careful about how we spend money. We drive old cars. We bought a modest house. We’re not trying to do a bunch of fancy stuff,” he said. “But we thought, we’re going to be here for awhile, so we bit the bullet on the hot tub, and it has been awesome.

The Caldera spa tub seats seven and has a small jet spray fountain and LED lights that change color, so a soak in the tub at night is an event.

The couple bought the hot tub locally, something they recommend to others considering investing in a backyard spa.

“It will save your sanity,” Damien said. “We ordered from a company in Novato, and they do hot tubs and specialize in only one brand. They do everything, start to finish, except the electrical. If you order from Wayfair or some other online site, they literally will dump it in your front driveway ... things weigh more than 900 pounds. How are you going to move it?”

As it was, the hot tub had to be moved to an alley at the side of their home leading to the new accessory unit. They removed the gate into their yard and turned the spa sideways to get it in.

Damien, who likes to do as much work himself as he can to keep costs down, confessed the $10,000 indulgence made him queasy at first.

“But the thing is, I use it every day and it has made a big difference. We’ve been so busy. It’s an excuse to come outside and we actually talk.”

Jessica, who suffers chronic pain and headaches, said it has been very therapeutic.

The Hansens also resurfaced and painted the counter of their outdoor kitchen, which has a small built-in firepit that crackles with flame amid glass. From Craigslist, they scored some new bar stools.

A set of stainless steel farm tubs for raised garden beds completed the makeover by providing a few fresh herbs and tomatoes.

All of the effects create a magical atmosphere that make their once-forgotten backyard a popular hangout.

Jessica said the space has become such a welcome retreat they have even set up a tent and camped out in the backyard a few times during the pandemic.

The whole project came to just over $20,000. It may sound like a lot, but considering they added a large outdoor room to their living space, one they use a lot, it was a good investment.

Sometimes they just turn on the lights in the gazebo and the little firepit in the outdoor kitchen counter. From their spa, they can relax in the water, gaze across their yard at the twinkling lights and for a moment forget that just over the wall, cars are whizzing south on Highway 101.

“All in all, this outdoor living area made the months of seclusion a little more bearable,” Damien said. “And we are really proud of how it came together.”

