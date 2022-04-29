Petaluma Heritage Homes spring home, garden tour returns

After a pandemic hiatus, Heritage Homes of Petaluma is ready to reopen the doors to some of the river town’s great old homes. The self-guided tour is from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 7.

Tickets are $25, with children 12 and under free.

Tickets are on sale at homegardentour2022.brownpapertickets.com and can be printed out or picked up the day of the tour at the Petaluma Historical Library & Museum, 20 Fourth St., Petaluma. You also can buy tickets at the museum on the day of the tour.

Ticket sales benefit the Petaluma Museum Association. For information, visit petalumamuseum.com.

Ceramics sale to dress up your garden

Gussy up your garden with one-of-a-kind sculpture by shopping a special sale Saturday, April 30, at the Sebastopol Center for the Arts.

Artists in the SebARTS ceramics program have created a large selection of ceramic garden art for sale including small planters, sculptures, vases, bird baths and more. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 282 S. High St., Sebastopol.

Help with catching rainwater

Have you considered installing a rainwater catchment system but have questions about how to get started? Several local agencies have teamed up to help residents design and install systems on their roofs to recoup water for non-potable uses outdoors.

To kick off a new consumer rebate program for catchment systems, a free webinar Thursday, May 5, will offer information about the new program and how it works, from application to design support. Attendees also will learn the differences and benefits of barrel versus tank systems, how to determine their rainwater catchment potential and tips on how to pre-qualify for a rebate.

The online information session will be led by Brianna Schaefer of Daily Acts, Jessica Pollitz of Sonoma Resource Conservation District and Sebastian Berstch of Sherwood Design Engineers.

The program is designed to make it easier for people to install their own catchment systems by providing technical assistance for system design and installation and rebates to make them more affordable.

The webinar will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Rebates, made possible with funding from Sonoma County and the California Department of Water Resources, will be available on a first-come, first served basis until funding runs out. Interested residents can apply for both the program and technical assistance through a simple application process, and rebates will be administered upon proof of installation.

The program is in partnership with Sonoma Water; the Sonoma-Marin Saving Water Partnership; Daily Acts; the cities of Santa Rosa, Healdsburg and Petaluma; and the Gold Ridge and Sonoma Resource conservation districts.

For more information, visit dailyacts.org/events-cal/rainwater-rebate-kick-off or email Noelle Johnson at Gold Ridge Resource Conservation District at noelle@goldridgercd.org. To register for the webinar, visit dailyacts.org/upcoming-events.

Don’t let the rain drain

Rainwater is the best kind of water for plants. It is naturally distilled, slightly acidic and low on salts and contains important minerals and nutrients like nitrogen.

Learn how to harvest this precious resource both in the ground and above ground during a free webinar on Tuesday.

Led by permaculture expert Chris Clarke and program coordinator Connor DeVane of Daily Acts, the class will explore ways to slow the flow of water, spread it across the landscape, sink it into the soil and store it.

Slowing storm-water runoff before it enters local waterways helps alleviate problems related to flooding, draining and pollution of waterways. By designing landscapes to retain rather than drain rainwater, people can build healthier soil, which results in healthier plants.

The class presents a variety of low-cost, low-tech ways to boost the drought resilience of your garden and save money.

The webinar is from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 3. To register for a free link or for more information, visit dailyacts.org.

