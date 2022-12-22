Dan Mulkey has a secret he doesn’t tell many people: His grandfather was Santa Claus.

Or, let’s say, his grandfather played Santa Claus, in one of the most iconic Christmas advertising campaigns ever undertaken, contributing, many say, to our modern view of the Jolly Old Elf as a man in red.

From 1950 to 1964, Mulkey says, his grandpa Harold “Hap” Arnold (not the famous Air Force five-star General Hap Arnold who once lived in Sonoma) was the face of Santa. His likeness appeared in major magazines all over America, including the back of National Geographic, as the bearded toymaker enjoying a refreshing Coca-Cola break while making his Christmas deliveries.

A collection of Coca-Cola Santa plates hang on the wall at Dan Mulkey's home in Petaluma, Calif., Tuesday, December 13, 2022. The plates feature Mulkey's grandfather Hap Arnold, a model for the Coca-Cola Santa advertisements in the 1950s and 60s.(Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

According to Mulkey, the artist Haddon Sundblom, who created the memorable illustrations Coca-Cola ran every Christmas for decades beginning during the Great Depression, decided that Arnold, a sometime actor and radio personality in Tucson, Arizona, fit his vision of Santa as a roly-poly man with rosy cheeks, a cherubic face and a taste for Coca-Cola.

Mulkey, a retired electrical engineer for PG&E, didn’t think much of it growing up. His memory of his grandfather was of a guy who made “the best pancakes.”

“When we stayed with him, we’d come down on Sunday mornings and you could have as many pancakes as you could eat,” he recalled.

But as he got older and became aware of his grandfather’s little-known legacy, Mulkey started collecting memorabilia related to the Coca-Cola Santa advertising campaign. Now his home is a shrine to the Coca-Cola Santa. The better part of his east Petaluma living room has been taken over by a village of collectible Christmas trains and buildings made as licensed Coca-Cola product tie-ins during a revival about 20 years ago. It takes Mulkey a week to set up, starting the day after Thanksgiving.

There are many other collectibles in Mulkey’s house. A large poster of one Santa illustration featuring his grandfather occupies a prominent spot in his living room. Sets of collectible Coca-Cola Santa plates, ornaments and bells are displayed all over his office.

Dan Mulkey makes an adjustment to a Coca-Cola themed train set on display at his home in Petaluma, Calif., Tuesday, December 13, 2022. The train set and accessories feature Mulkey's grandfather Hap Arnold, a model for the Coca-Cola Santa advertisements in the 1950s and 60s.(Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

Coca-Cola spun its successful Santa campaign into all kinds of displays, billboards, posters, calendars, trays, tins and other objects that are now hot collectibles. When they revived the images for a new series of products in the early 2000s, Mulkey, an enthusiastic collector of many things, including tools, hopped aboard.

Mulkey said his grandfather was one of two men who served as models for Sundblom, who is widely credited with at least helping shape the world’s popular image of St. Nick as a portly man in a red suit with a wide black belt. For his prototype, the illustrator used the description of Santa in Clement C. Moore’s 1822 Christmas poem, “A Visit from St. Nicholas,” according to the Coca-Cola Co. website.

Coca-Cola’s website says its memorable Santa first appeared in 1931 as part of its “Thirst Knows No Season” campaign. An earlier attempt to use a slimmer, more stern Santa to sell the soft drink in the 1920s fell flat. In 1930, the company commissioned artist Fred Mizen, who painted what looked like a department-store Santa standing in a crowd drinking a bottle of Coca-Cola beside what was the world’s largest soda fountain, then located in a St. Louis, Missouri, department store.

It wasn’t until Sundblom, a Michigan artist of Finnish ancestry, took over that the Coca-Cola Santa captured hearts. He wasn’t depicted as a man dressed up as Santa but as the old man himself, round-bellied, bearded and beaming with good cheer, and always brandishing a Coke.

The ads appeared in major magazines like the Saturday Evening Post, Ladies' Home Journal, the New Yorker and the December back cover of National Geographic, among others.

They helped popularize the happy Santa, who historically had been depicted as tall and gaunt, or even wearing a bishop’s garb. Civil War cartoonist Thomas Nast drew Santa Claus for Harper’s Weekly in 1862 as an elfin figure and union supporter, according to a history assembled by the Coca-Cola Co.