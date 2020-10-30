Petaluma resident’s new venture brings picnic parties, date nights to your door

The pandemic may prove to be an auspicious time for Petaluma resident Alison Tanzer to launch her venture, Picnic Potential, as people look for fun yet safe ways to spend more time with family and friends.

Customized, prepared picnics are the basis of her new business, but she’s added lots of unique touches, from a teepee for a kids’ picnic to an option to add a yoga session for a picnic with friends.

“We offer a variety of options,” Tanzer said. “From social distancing wine tastings to painting parties to game nights to birthdays, we can help bring some normalcy back into people’s lives without them having to fuss with all the logistics. We provide packages that allow our customers to just host, without worrying about the heavy lifting. Hosts and guests can just enjoy the party with no worries about set-up or breakdown.”

Tanzer grew up in Novato, where she graduated from Novato High. After high school, she moved to Nevada to attend the University of Nevada, Reno, where she studied social work, with an emphasis on the Holocaust, genocide and peace studies.

“That helped a lot when working with gangs and hate groups in my first job after college,” she said. That job came when she returned to Marin after college and started working for The LIFE Project, mentoring teenagers whose parents are incarcerated.

“You’d be surprised at how much social work experience came in handy during this time,” she said. “It was also a ton of travel. During the first three years, I was home less than 10 days a year.”

Tanzer would eventually settle down in Fremont, but three years ago she bought a home in Petaluma with husband Julius Davis, a North Bay native and a mechanic at Infinity of Marin.

“We’ve always liked the area and wanted to be near family and friends,” Tanzer said.

A natural planner and entertainer, Tanzer hit on the idea for Picnic Potential after hearing from friends about failed date nights, where couples didn’t have enough time to plan a fun date.

“Friends would joke, ‘Too bad there isn’t a service to do that for you,’” she said. “And that would get me thinking about how I could help with logistics.”

The concept lived in her head for a while, but a Valentine’s Day party sparked Tanzer to take the first steps to making it real.

“I am always making charcuterie boards for parties,” Tanzer said. “But there are a ton of great local places that do that, too, and I didn’t want to take anything away from them. Instead, I wanted to build partnerships, and one thing I had seen in other places, but not the North Bay, were picnic prep companies.”

The main concern for Tanzer was whether she would have the time to take on the new venture. As a consultant for a staffing firm on the East Coast, she wraps up her “regular job” by mid-afternoon, freeing up her afternoons and evenings for Picnic Potential.

Packages can start out as simple as a couple’s date night, with or without food and drink.

“We can help with the food, but customers can also do their own if they prefer,” Tanzer said. “But if they do want our help, we have already established some great relationships throughout town and are constantly adding more.”

Currently, they have partnered with April Pantry and Field & Farm for charcuterie boards as well as Petaluma Food Taxi for restaurant food delivery. “We are already thinking ahead to next year when we’d love to partner with someone like Mariposa to do ice cream socials,” she said.

Picnic Potential offers parties both in-home, whether that means actually inside your home or in your backyard, as well as public park or beach set-ups. And add-ons can include anything from yoga sessions to photo shoots.

“Each picnic can be customized,” Tanzer said. “We have a variety of adds already listed on our order form but are also happy to arrange anything special, like specialty themes or other details that would make the hosts’ and guests’ experience something really special. The sky is the limit when it comes to people’s imagination and their vision for how their picnic will be.”

For more information and to get a price quote, visit @picnic.potential on Instagram, Picnic Potential on Facebook, or email info@picnicpotential.com.