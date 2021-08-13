Petaluma sunflower garden draws smiles

Celia Mayo likes to sit on her front porch, completely hidden behind her forest of giant sunflowers, just to watch people come by and gape.

Sometimes they stop for a selfie. Often they just exclaim, “Wow!” Rarely do they fail to smile. They don’t see Mayo through the thick foliage, quietly smiling back.

Over the past several years, Mayo’s little patch of floral sunshine has become a point of interest in her modest east Petaluma subdivision. People walk by and pause on their way to Lucchesi Park just a block away, to get a hit of happiness.

Mayo initially planted this suburban jungle to provide food for the birds and bees. But the sheer size and number of sunflowers that have sprung from the soil have turned her front yard into a roadside attraction for the entire neighborhood.

Through her front window, neighbor Carolyn Detels looks across the street and takes heart.

“I always love looking out and seeing the sunflowers,” said the native New Yorker, who moved to Petaluma seven years ago. “Seeing the sunflowers represents hope and life and in the times we’re living in today, they just make you feel better.”

Mayo frequently looks back in the direction of Detels’ house, taking in the avian visitors who stop at the massive sunflower heads for a meal of seeds.

For 15 months, Mayo said, her only touch came from her black cat Willie, who prowls among the thick stalks, some as high as the telephone wires and reaching up to Mayo’s roofline. Willie also likes to stretch out among the pink and white cosmos, the black-eyed Susans and the carpet of thyme that make up the understory of this seasonal forest.

The sunflower patch also has been a way for Mayo to connect with neighbors like Detels who, like her, have found the pandemic long and often lonely. But it was the birds and bees that prompted Mayo to kill her dead summer lawn with sheet mulch, bring in rich topsoil and create a food forest for winged critters in search of suitable forage.

“If we sit quietly for awhile, I bet a whole bunch of finches will come by,” she said conspiratorially on a recent visit in early August. “It’s so cool, and they have a seed in their mouth. It’s amazing.”

Little help from the birds

The 64-year-old Petaluman started her remarkable garden two years ago. She didn’t get much in the way of sunflowers that first year. But last year she ordered a selection of seed for summer blooms from Renee’s Garden and added about a half dozen varieties of sunflowers. She didn’t have to replant this year. The birds did that for her, pecking at the spent flower heads and dropping seeds in the process.

“I’m just the steward. It’s the Earth. And when it’s ripe, she just knows what to do,” Mayo said, marveling at the magic of Mother Nature doing her thing without human assistance. This year, the sunflowers went wild, bursting out like rays of sunshine, some of the heads as big as dinner plates and with huge heart-shaped leaves.

Mayo has long loved to garden, and to see the delight it brings to others. She started the school garden at McNear Elementary School in Petaluma and served as its garden coordinator for four years.

“And that was just an amazing thing, to introduce kids to this,” she said, gesturing to the colorful garden that also includes zinnias, fountain grass and a smoke bush.

“We started with sunflower there also,” she recalled. “We sheet mulched and planted sunflower seeds and winter squash. I wanted to plant things that would do well and when they kids came back, they would have something to come back to.

“It’s a gift,” she said of her drive to garden out in plain sight for humans and wildlife. “I feel like I’ve been given this amazing gift that I get to share with so many people and creatures. Birds and butterflies. I haven’t seen any butterflies this year, but there have been tons of bees.”

She paused and stood hushed beside a cosmos, watching a bee napping amid the petals. Oh, and there is a tiny worm, she said. Someone will soon fly by and snap up that little morsel.

A garden for people too

Mayo also delights in the human-life drawn to her gargantuan sunflowers, which start showing off around the summer solstice.

“One person came and actually knocked on my door and said she was going to visit a sick aunt and wanted to bring her a big sunflower, so I cut her one. And then one day I was in the kitchen and looking out the window and saw a family and they were taking pictures of their daughter in front of the sunflowers. So I came out.”

Another time, a woman walking on the cross street to Lucchesi Park called from the road, “They’re amazing!” and walked on. A little boy around the block likes to come and play amid the stalks as if it were a jungle. This year the crop was so plentiful, Mayo had to thin some of the sunflowers and gave the extras to neighbors for their own gardens, making her something of a Johnny Appleseed of sunflowers.

But mostly, she likes to just leave them be, allowing the birds to peck away at the heads well into the autumn.

Neighbor Carole Zinck said Mayo “is a great neighbor for doing things for people.

“Like the other day, I brought her some flowers, and I went home with a piece of tomato tart.”

An avid cook and baker who loves to make the Sephardic recipes she picked up from her aunt and grandmother, who came from Greece, Mayo often brings meals and goodies to her neighbors, including favorites like the traditional tadalico cookies.

Mayo also volunteers at the Petaluma Bounty community farm and the local animal shelter.

She said her sunflower garden makes her happy, “just bringing joy to people.”

“And during COVID time,” she added, her voice catching, “we need as much joy as we can get right now.”

