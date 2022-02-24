Petaluma woman’s Heartfelt Help for transplant patients

For Denise Redeker, February is a month of heartfelt thanks.

First, February brings her birthday, an occasion she celebrated this year with hikes around Alpine Lake and Lake Lagunitas in Marin County. It was an easy 8 miles for the avid hiker, made possible by another significant February anniversary: Feb. 1, 2018, was the first morning she woke up to a second shot at life thanks to the new heart she received one day earlier.

“It was a blast being out in nature,” she said of her 59th birthday, a day that was not assured four years ago when she received a diagnosis so grim she began planning her own funeral. Her heart was failing and without a transplant she would probably die within a year, she was told.

“It means the world to me,” she said of that best Valentine ever. She was released from the hospital with her new heart on Valentine’s Day 2018.

“I’m so grateful for my donor and this second chance every single moment. I am so incredibly blessed by this gift of life and these bonus years. Every single day is a huge gift.”

At a time when lovers play Cupid, transplant recipients like Redeker are reminded of the importance of the heart, not just as a symbol of love but as a symbol of life. February is National Heart Month, a time to focus on heart health. In the U.S., heart disease is the leading cause of death, killing about 659,000 people a year.

While the number of transplants is on the rise — 2021 saw a record-setting 41,354 organ transplants in the U.S., including 3,817 heart transplants, according to United Network for Organ Sharing — the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reports that 17 people die each day waiting for an organ.

There are many reasons, including that there are not enough donated organs to meet the demand. In the years since the donated heart of a 29-year-old man saved her life, Redeker has worked with groups like Donor Network West to educate people, including teens about ready to check that box on their first driver’s license application, about the need for organ donations.

But there is one impediment the longtime Petaluman is determined will not leave desperately ill heart patients in Northern California languishing on the waiting list — the lack of a safe and affordable place to convalesce near the transplant center in the weeks following the procedure.

Patients undergoing heart transplants are medically required to stay within a short radius of the hospital. When Redeker had her procedure, friends rallied around her and her husband, Jim, donating the funds to pay for an apartment 2 miles from the Kaiser Permanente transplant center in Santa Clara, where she received care after undergoing the procedure at Stanford.

Kaiser provided a housing allowance of $100 a day, but the apartment, in the middle of one of the costliest housing markets in the country, was $4,200 a month. She was there for three months, her release delayed by multiple complications and setbacks, from infection to organ rejection.

With help, the Redekers were able to manage the difficulties. But not all transplant recipients have the financial resources to pay for a second home for an extended period of time. Even if they do, Redeker said, they don’t have the strength or presence of mind to line up a temporary home while awaiting and recovering from a heart transplant.

After overhearing another heart patient lament that his transplant might be delayed over the need for housing, an incensed Redeker sprang into action.

She first partnered with Kaiser, under the umbrella of their nonprofit status, to hold a fundraiser in her backyard in October 2019 that brought in $12,000, enough to fully pay for not only that man’s post-transplant housing but for another person’s as well.

Then in 2020, she decided to scale up. She created the Heartfelt Help Foundation to find and pay for short-term apartments and hotel suites near Northern California’s major transplant centers.

In a little less than 18 months, the fledgling nonprofit has raised some $50,000, lifting the housing burden for 10 people. More patients, including a Guerneville man, are in the pipeline for help but are currently on waiting lists for hearts.

For her “heartfelt help” removing at least one major worry for recovering heart transplant patients, Redeker is the recipient of February’s North Bay Spirit Award. A joint project of The Press Democrat and Comcast, the award singles out volunteers who go all-in for a cause, often finding an enterprising way to fill a need in the community.

Many factors determine a person’s eligibility for a heart transplant and where they fall on the waiting list, including whether they have post-surgery support and a place to stay no more than 30 minutes from the transplant team.