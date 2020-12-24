Petaluma’s Brewsters gets festive just in time for the holidays

While we reminisce about boisterous, crowded get-togethers of holidays past, Christmas is a virtual celebration this year. It’s a time of some family in attendance, no friends and only Zoom to keep most of us connected.

Although it’ll be a quiet holiday, if you’re not quite ready to let go of the festive spirit by Dec. 26, get yourself over to Brewsters Beer Garden in Petaluma. The 350-seat outdoor eatery has been transformed into a winter wonderland, decorated with thousands of merry tchotchkes, trinkets, thingamabobs and tacky thrills.

Grinch of 2020, be gone! Brewsters General Manager Ben Hetzel is challenging this most recent COVID-19 shutdown with cheer. He’s had to step back into offering only takeout and delivery service. But he’s keeping things fun, and we can soak up the spectacular scenery while waiting for our takeout meals.

Every inch of wall, ceiling and furniture is gift-wrapped and bedazzled with shimmering snowflakes, tinsel, ornaments and lights. Gaily wrapped presents hang from the rustic wood rafters, garlands drape the corrugated-metal walls, parachuting Santa toys descend upon the bar and there’s even a showpiece fishnet stocking leg lamp, a la the cult classic 1983 movie “A Christmas Story.” The whole place rocks with loud rock ‘n’ roll Christmas music.

Check out the Miracle Market, too. Tables are set with must-have holiday gifts like Santa pants mugs ($10.95), ugly sweaters ($45) and a clever Santa cap-clad T-Rex mug ($18.95). I am smitten.

Bring the kids; just cover their eyes when you pass the passed-out Santa mannequin in front of the bar. A children’s menu sports standards like a mini cheeseburger ($12), hot dog ($12) or chicken fingers ($9), all paired with fries.

Hetzel has had to trim his menu to just three appetizers, two salads, three entrees, three sandwiches and one dessert, a cute concoction of Straus soft serve ($6) finished with a Santa cookie or crushed candy cane ($1 each).

“Man, this place would usually be completely packed,” I overheard one young man say to another as they passed a row of picnic tables trimmed in plastic-topped red-and-white-striped wrapping paper. “Bummer. But the ribs are still awesome.”

And they are. The wood-fired smokers and grills continue to work their magic, slow cooking the toothsome white oak-smoked St. Louis Ribs, dry rubbed and served with a thin, slightly sweet tomato barbecue sauce spiked with a peppery backbone. You gnaw the bones ($25 half rack, $40 whole); tear off pieces of soft, rust-golden baked sweet rolls and cleanse your palate with a pile of housemade pickles.

The current menu is a mish-mash, much like the wacky, wonderful décor. An appetizer of spiced rubbed Chileno Valley carrots with buttermilk ranch aioli ($14)? Sure. An entrée of Cobb salad ($18) or mac ‘n’ cheese with 2 ounces of crab and a flurry of thyme breadcrumbs ($22)? Why not.

I start with fried Brussels sprouts tossed with Marcona almonds, enjoying the unusual, tart-spicy dressing of garlic purée, onion juice, fish sauce and fruity Aleppo chile ($15). Brewsters took a chance with such high-end pub grub when it opened in 2017, and its customers continue to eat it up.

A roasted beet salad looks and tastes like red, green, gold and white Christmas, with tender root vegetables tumbled with crunchy candied pecans, frisée, peppery radicchio and goat cheese in citrus vinaigrette ($13). Pickled red onions add a tart twist to the classic recipe.

Fried chicken sandwiches are the rage everywhere these days, and the kitchen puts out a top-notch version here. The large Petaluma breast is deeply seasoned in a way that reminds me of KFC (and that’s a good thing), with a crunchy crust that’s perfect against the soft, sweet roll slicked with aioli then layered with romaine, melted goat Cheddar and three thick slices of bacon ($17). Remarkably, the skinny fries alongside are still crispy when I unpack them at home, and I love that they come with a little cup of that delicious barbecue sauce instead of ordinary ketchup.

While sheltering in place, I’ve been experimenting a lot with cooking pasta sauces, since they’re so soothing and make the house smell so good and comforting while they’re simmering. But I leave more complicated Bolognese to the experts. Brewsters nails it, with their six-hour delight blending pork, veal and beef into a soul-satisfying, herby ragù ($24). Ladled over rigatoni and topped in plenty of Parmesan, it’s the perfect supper on a chilly winter’s eve.

Thank goodness pandemic regulations allow cocktails to-go, since Brewsters mixes superb combinations. In a merry theme, for example, the Christmapolitan packs out as an 8-ounce jar of vodka, elderflower, dry vermouth, spiced cranberry, a sprig of rosemary, lime and a spritz of absinthe mist ($16). It’s a touch sweet, balanced with peppery-earthy notes, and it’s oh-so festive sipped in front of my fireplace.

In an extra-impressive touch, Hetzel has whipped up custom labels for the cocktails — a smiling snowman salutes a Miracle logo and each drink’s ingredients. Sparing no expense, even the takeout paper bags are hand-decorated with a holiday sticker and ink stamp.

Certainly you can order Brewsters takeout online and avoid a wait. That’s what the young men I eavesdropped on did, lugging out their large paper bags that certainly contained big orders of ribs. But then you’d miss savoring the fantasia décor and the joyful spirit of this shining light in an otherwise sort of sad holiday season.

As Hetzel noted, we can all use as much fun as we can get right now. He plans to leave the holiday décor in place indefinitely. So go. Visit. Get takeout. And get yourself some happy.

