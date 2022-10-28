Joe Noriel was 8 years old when a neighbor, while packing up to move, ran across the street and pressed something into his hand.

“Here, Joe,” he said. “I want you to have this.”

The boy was intrigued and thought, “Wow. He gave me this cool medal.”

It was 1974, only a year after the U.S. pulled out of Vietnam, where 58,220 Americans had died. There were no ticker-tape parades for returning Vietnam vets. Some hid their medals or threw them out to dissociate from a brutal experience that left many with hidden scars.

What Noriel didn’t know at the time was that the medal was a Vietnam Service Medal. Only many years later would the meaning and poignancy of that gift hit him.

Noriel still has that medal. He keeps it in his home office with other military memorabilia he has collected over the years. It’s a reminder of the men and women he has dedicated himself to serving — whether by remembering the fallen or recognizing and honoring the service of those who returned.

Whenever local vets need a hand, the 56-year-old Noriel steps up.

He never joined the military, although he has a deep connection to veterans through his late father, Ron Noriel, a onetime assistant Petaluma fire chief who had served in both World War II and in Korea.

But Noriel has emerged as an unlikely but highly respected leader in the Sonoma County veterans’ community, a spokesman and go-to guy who will employ his many connections to get things done.

When a plaque honoring 15 Petaluma men who died in the Vietnam War was stolen in 2013 from Walnut Park, where it had sat for decades since it was placed there by the men’s high school friends, Noriel raised money and worked with the city to replace it. Not long afterward, he turned his attention to getting a similar memorial placed for Korean War veterans.

“So many of our veterans carry the scars from their service, whether they’re visible or invisible,” Noriel said. “It’s our responsibility to help them heal. You see veterans in their hats or with their insignia. If you look behind their eyes, you appreciate what they’ve been through and the sacrifices they’ve made for us. A lot of times, it’s just about listening to them and connecting to them. ... It means a lot to them to know they’re not forgotten.”

Noriel took the lead in bringing the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall, a downsized, mobile replica of the original structure in Washington, D.C., to Petaluma in 2013. He was instrumental in getting Petaluma designated as a Purple Heart City in 2014, resulting in signs all over town honoring those wounded or killed in military service.

He is a supporting member of the Petaluma chapter of the Vietnam Veterans of America and a member of the American Legion. He rides his Harley-Davidson with the American Legion Riders, who provide funeral escorts for fallen soldiers and do other charitable work for veterans and their families.

Through his History Connections, a project he launched with Petaluma High School teacher Brian Granados, he documents veterans’ stories for posterity and brings cultural and historical speakers and events to schools and the community.

For the past three years, he has overseen the Petaluma Veterans Day Parade, producing the Nov. 11 event and serving as manager and emcee.

Begun in 1967 with just three World War I veterans marching through the downtown streets, it has grown into one of the biggest Veterans Day parades in Northern California, with more than 100 individual entrants and a vintage Huey helicopter buzzing overheard.

For his efforts on behalf of veterans, Noriel has been selected for the North Bay Spirit Award. A joint project of The Press Democrat and Comcast, the award singles out people who demonstrate extraordinary commitment in service to their community or a special cause.

“When people don’t feel like their voices are being heard or their feelings heard, Joe steps in. Joe’s mantra is yes. It’s always yes, yes, yes,” said Grandos, who nominated Noriel for the award. “He’s always positive about wanting to get involved and finds some magical way to bring it together to make it awesome.”

Friends and admirers say Noriel has an easy way with people and projects an honest empathy that inspires trust.

“He’s not slick. He’s the smoothest frosting on the cake I’ve ever seen. He doesn’t come across as evasive or strong. He just knows how to do it. The man has a gift,” said Paul Lewis, a friend and 89-year-old Korean War veteran who worked with Noriel to get the memorial plaque in Walnut Park replaced.