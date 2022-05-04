Photos: 1st Tuesday Night Market of 2022 in Sonoma

It must be May, because Sonoma’s Plaza was filled with blankets, dancers, vendors and local officials who all came out to mark the opening of the Tuesday Night Market. Held weekly from May through September, beginning at 5 p.m., the event has long served as gathering spot for locals and tourists alike.

There are more than 40 vendors this year, ranging from traditional farmers to prepared food vendors. The market also accepts CalFresh/Electronic Benefit Transfer, “customers using EBT will receive a one-to-one match in ‘Market Match’ tokens, which can be used to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables, artisan bread, meats, dairy, seeds, and plants that produce food,“ according to the city’s website.

Carlos Herrera Band kicked off the first market, but the line up for the rest of the season is wide and varied. See the schedule below.

May 10: Showcase the Band

May 17: Barnacles Band

May 24: Live Band Karaoke

May 31: Sonoma Shakers

June 7: Lynne O and the Riots

June 14: Chris Hanlin in the Horseshoe, Jazz in the Amphitheater with the Michael O’Neill Sextet, featuring Tony Lindsay

June 21: Poyntlyss Sistars

June 28: Hawaiian Night

July 5: No market due to holiday week

July 12: MaMaMa in the Horseshoe, Jazz in the Amphitheater with vocalist Jackie Ryan

July 19: Hispanic Heritage Night

July 26: Free Fallin’

Aug. 2: Long Story Short

Aug. 9: Devin Thompson in the Horseshoe, Jazz in the Amphitheater with Andrew Speight

Aug. 16: Zucchini Races

Aug. 23: Kerry Daly Band

Aug. 30: Scarlett Letters

Sept. 6: Jami Jamison Band

Sept. 13: Jenni Purcell’s Ravendaisy in the Horseshoe, Jazz in the Amphitheater with the Brian Andres Latin Jazz Sextet

Sept. 20: Peace of G/Ten Foot Tone

Sept. 27: Closing Night with the Magic Band