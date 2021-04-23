Subscribe

Photos: New mural unveiled in Petaluma on Earth Day

JOHN BURGESS
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 22, 2021, 5:39PM
A new mural was unveiled Thursday during an Earth Day event at Heritage Salvage in Petaluma. Acclaimed artists Amandalynn and Lady Mag spent the past four days painting the mural, titled “Harmony in Transformation,” on two of the buildings at the lumber yard. The artwork was reimagined from another smaller piece that the Petaluma Arts Center commissioned, and Amandalynn designed an additional section.

