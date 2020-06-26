Piacére offers Italian comfort food, a sliver of normalcy amid pandemic

It surprised me how different things felt when I walked up to Piacére Ristorante Italiano in Cloverdale last week, even though I’d sort of known what to expect. As my first venture back to a dine-in experience since mid-March, it seemed a bit eerie, returning to what is my go-to Italian comfort food spot when I’m in far north Sonoma County.

There used to be a giant red, white and yellow banner flapping next to the cozy patios flanking the front door, proclaiming “Italian Food.” Today, it reads, “Open for Takeout.” A chalkboard A-frame at the patio entry informs guests to enjoy takeout or patio dining, and now, hastily inserted, “dine in.”

Inside, about half the tables have been removed for social distancing. I’d never noticed how shiny the wood floors are here, but now they’re as much of the décor as the stained glass in the arched front window, vintage family photos on the rustic plastered walls and dramatic landscape mural in an adjacent space.

The white tablecloths are gone, as are tea lights, olive oil cruets and salt and pepper shakers, per new Sonoma County Health and Safety Protocols that we not all touch the same things. As my companion and I studied laminated menus that are sanitized after we are done, we watched masked staff quietly spray and wipe surfaces with more sanitizer in between serving customers.

I’m sure the evening felt even more odd for the restaurant’s owners, José and Mary Pelayo. They’ve been running their intimate, old school-style Italian trattoria for two decades now; this year is their 20th anniversary, actually. And through the ups and downs of business, they certainly never expected to be adapting to a pandemic. Yet they seemed to be taking it in stride.

“It was our dream to open Piacére in 2000, so we did,” said Mary, when I contacted her later. “During COVID-19, it was no question if we would stay open. We love our community and our restaurant.”

Over the last few months, takeout has been the mainstay, and since patio dining was allowed in May, that remains the main seating spot. Although slowly, guests are returning for dinner at glossy wood tables inside, she said.

How do I eat with a mask on, I wondered, gazing at my individual serving of bread slices? Piacére’s signature complimentary, shareable breadbasket is gone, and we got individual ramekins of olive oil topped with a pat of butter, too.

Finally, I guiltily let my mask dangle from one of my ears and politely tried not to breathe too much. I started to relax: the bread was thick, crusty and pillowy, as always. The soup included with my entrée was pleasing, a robust roasted tomato basil dotted with mushrooms. My companion enjoyed her complimentary salad, too, a mix of romaine, frisée and other local greens with tomato in a sweet-tart balsamic vinaigrette (I peeked around to see if anyone was watching before I stole a bite with my fork – are we allowed to share dishes anymore?).

Soon, we removed our masks, and it wasn’t long before this all felt pretty normal. Piacére was the perfect place for my first “inside” experience in three months, really, given the welcoming mood, comforting food and family-friendly attention that the Pelayos provide. So what if Mary was wearing a colorfully patterned mask as she worked behind the service bar? She still bantered with José through the peek-a-boo window into the kitchen, just like old times.

It’s clear the couple loves the restaurant business even in the most challenging situations. José has worked with international hotels since he was 17 and in the late 1970s joined southern California’s Acapulco restaurant chain. In 1980, he moved to Sonoma County, opening the former Acapulco restaurant on Mendocino Avenue in Santa Rosa.

Mary has lived in Sonoma County since 1976, meanwhile, and met José when the couple worked together at the former Salini’s restaurant at Sonoma County Airport. They moved together to new positions at the now-closed Roberto’s in Santa Rosa, then married in 1996.

And little has changed over the decades on their classic menu, which 20 years ago filled rural Cloverdale’s need for a fine dining spot, then immediately became a very popular haunt for locals. In modern terms, the casual place isn’t really fine dining, but still, I like the more upscale dishes like four enormous and delicate shiitake ravioli bathed in a silky pesto cream sauce ($14.95 appetizer/$18.95 entrée), and expertly done veal Saltimbocca, the sautéed meat draped in mozzarella, whisper-thin prosciutto and Cabernet Sauvignon sauce sparked with lots of bright sage alongside garlic mashed potatoes and sautéed veggies ($27.95).