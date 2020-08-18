Pick up peaches for pork or for dessert from this Healdsburg farmstand

In the midst of a heat wave, summer often feels endless. It isn’t. Even as we wait for late-summer crops — local melons, poblanos and other chiles, pomegranates — the season for many of our favorites is winding down.

Dry Creek Peach & Produce typically has peaches from some time in April through Labor Day, and harvest is right on schedule this year. This week, the little farm will have four varieties: the last of the O’Henries, Tra Zees, Snow Kings and the start of September Snows. The farm also sells organic produce, including tomatoes, cucumbers, chiles, onions and squash, along with peach jam and cobbler mix.

The farm stand is open from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays. If the week’s harvest warrants it, they open from noon to 2 p.m. on Sundays as well. Find it at 2179 Yoakim Bridge Road, Healdsburg.

For more information about the farm, visit drycreekpeach.com or call 707-433-8121.

Gayle Sullivan of Dry Creek Peach & Produce is a fabulous cook. Whether it’s simple toasted kale chips, white peach bellinis, a summer salad or a winter stew, she has that remarkable talent of making everything taste delicious.

Gayle Sullivan’s Fresh Peach Pie

Makes 1 9-inch pie

1 9-inch pie crust, baked and cooled

8 ounces cream cheese, at room temperature

¾ cup sugar

¼ cup fresh orange juice

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice, plus more as needed

1 tablespoon cornstarch

6 cups firm-ripe peaches, from 8 to 10 peaches, peeled, pitted and sliced

Prepare the pie crust if you have not done so already. Set it aside.

Put the cream cheese and ½ cup of the sugar in a small bowl and mix well with a fork. Spread the mixture over the bottom of the pie crust and set it aside.

Put the remaining sugar, orange juice, the 2 tablespoons of lemon juice, cornstarch and ½ cup of peaches in a blender and pulse until smooth. Set aside.

Tip the remaining peaches into a large bowl, drizzle with a little lemon juice, toss gently and set aside.

Pour the blended mixture into a large saucepan set over medium-low heat and stir gently until the mixture thickens a bit. Remove from the heat, add the peaches and gently turn them to coat with the sauce. Cool and then tip into the pie shell, agitating it gently to distribute the peaches evenly.

Chill for at least 3 hours before serving.

Pork takes a sweet sauce better than any other meat. It's particularly delicious with hot pepper jam, apricot jam and peach jam. I like to serve this dish with wilted spinach and cornbread.

Oven-Roasted Pork Tenderloin with Peach Jam Glaze and Fresh Peaches

Makes 4 to 6 servings

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 pork tenderloins, about 1 pound each

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

¾ cup peach jam

½ teaspoon ground cardamom

3 garlic cloves, minced

Juice of ½ lemon

⅓ cup white wine

6 firm-ripe peaches, halved and pitted

Black pepper in a mill

2 tablespoons fresh snipped chives

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

Pour the olive oil into a heavy pan set over medium heat. Season the pork all over with salt and pepper and brown on all sides; it will take about 4 to 6 minutes.

While the pork browns, put the jam in a small bowl. Add the cardamom, garlic, lemon juice and wine and stir until smooth.

When the pork is browned, use tongs to transfer it to a roasting rack set over a roasting pan and arrange the peaches, cut side up, around it. Brush the pork and peaches all over with the jam mixture, set on the middle rack of the oven and cook until the pork reaches an internal temperature of 145 degrees, about 15 minutes. Brush with the glaze a few times times during cooking.

When the pork is done, remove it from the oven, cover loosely with aluminum foil and let rest for about 10 minutes.

Set the pork on a clean work surface and cut it into ¼-inch thick slices. Transfer the pork to a large platter, set the peaches around it and brush with all the remaining glaze. Season everything with several turns of black pepper and sprinkle the pork with a bit of salt.

Scatter the chives over the pork and enjoy right away.

In this classic early American recipe, “grunt” refers to the sound the fruit makes as it simmer on the stove.

Vanilla Peach Grunt

Serves 4 to 6

6 to 8 ripe yellow peaches, peeled and sliced

⅓ cup + 2 tablespoons sugar, plus more to taste

¼ cup white wine

2 teaspoons vanilla bean paste or 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

1/8 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

½ cup buttermilk, plus more as needed

2 tablespoons sugar mixed with 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Combine the peaches, the ⅓ cup of sugar, the white wine and the vanilla in a medium-sized deep skillet. Taste the mixture and if it is too tart, add more sugar, a tablespoon at a time, until it tastes right. Bring to a boil over medium heat, reduce the heat to low and simmer gently for 10 minutes, until the peaches are tender.

While the peaches cook, make the dough. In a mixing bowl, stir together the flour, 2 tablespoons sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Mix in the melted butter. Fold in enough of the buttermilk to form a soft, sticky dough that is slightly wetter than a biscuit dough.

Use a large soup spoon or ice cream scoop to form small dumplings of dough. Set them on top of the simmering peaches and sprinkle cinnamon sugar over them. Cover the skillet with a lid or a sheet of aluminum foil and steam the mixture over medium-low heat until the dumplings are set and the surface is dry when touched with a fingertip, about 15 minutes.

Spoon the warm grunt into wide bowls and enjoy right away.

Variation: If you prefer a slightly toasty crust, preheat an oven broiler while the grunt steams. Remove the lid when the grunt is cooked and set the skillet under the broiler for 4 to 5 minutes, until the dumplings just begin to turn golden brown.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “The New Cook’s Tour of Sonoma.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.