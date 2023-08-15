Ways to use pineapple

Although October is National Pineapple Month, August is when most pineapples grown in the northern hemisphere are at their naturally sweetest and ripest.

A rich golden yellow color is a chief signal of a pineapple’s ripeness — not in the color of the segment scales on the outside of the pineapple, but down between the scales, where the yellow-gold color glows as though the fruit is lit from within.

The same golden yellow suffuses the base of the fruit when it’s ripe. A ripe pineapple softens slightly when you gently squeeze it. A rich fragrance is another sign of its ripeness. Received wisdom has it that a pineapple is ripe when a leaf from the tough greenish leaves on top pulls easily from the tuft — but sources I consider reliable say not so.

Getting ripe pineapples to our markets on time takes some logistical planning. Pineapples develop the bulk of their 10% sugar right at the end of their development. Once picked, they sweeten no further because they have no starch reserves to change into sugar. That’s why a pineapple that isn’t ripe when you buy it isn’t going to get much better sitting on your kitchen counter.

Conventional pineapple growers typically use fungicides, herbicides, pesticides and nematocides, the latter usually methyl bromide that kills root-destroying nematode worms in the soil, but which also destroys many other forms of soil life. This chemical also contributes to the greenhouse effect in the atmosphere.

The good news is that organic farmers are growing pineapples in Hawaii, Mexico and the Caribbean, as well as in Africa, the Philippines and Southeast Asia. Pineapples respond to rich, compost-amended soils with better flavor.

The pineapple originated in the lowlands of Brazil, where the Tupi Indian word for it was nana or anana, which meant “excellent fruit.” It became pineapple in English because of the fruit’s resemblance to a pine cone and the general use of “apple” for fruit. Although cultivated in pre-Columbian times, the pineapple didn’t make it to Hawaii until Captain Cook brought it in 1777. Hawaiian pineapples have reddish scales covering their segments, while Caribbean pineapple scales are greenish or yellow-green when ripe.

The pineapple is an edible, domesticated bromeliad. The fruit is composed of from 100 to 200 berry-like fruitlets that fuse together around a central fibrous core. It contains a protein-digesting enzyme called bromelain (sometimes spelled bromelin). Pineapple workers have to wear rubber gloves to prevent the enzyme from digesting the skin of their hands during constant contact.

Don’t use raw pineapple in gelatin-based dishes because the bromelain will digest the gelatin’s protein and prevent jelling. Cooking de-activates the enzyme, however. Raw pineapple juice used as a marinade will tenderize meat, and if held in long contact, will cause the meat to fall apart.

Undoubtedly the best way to eat a pineapple is plain and fresh, by itself, savoring the delicious flavors. But pineapple makes a fine addition to any fruit salad, especially one with tropical fruits like coconut, bananas and papayas. Pineapples also show a flavor harmony with apricots, raspberries and strawberries and spirits like rum, Kirsch and Cointreau.

Some old-fashioned uses are still valid; pineapples make the perfect garnish for baked ham. Pies, cakes, puddings, sauces and preserves have all been made with pineapple. In Malaysia, it’s used in curries and meat dishes. As for pineapple on pizza? Let’s not go there.

While wonderfully flavorful, pineapples aren’t nutritional champions. They are 10-15% sugar and don’t have a lot of fiber compared to other fruits, like berries and guava. Fall and winter pineapples are less sugary, flavorful and vitamin-rich, whereas spring- and summer-harvested fruit — especially those harvested in August — have better numbers.

Pineapple-oatmeal cookies

Makes about 30 cookies.

Pop a batch of these spicy, tangy, nutritious cookies in the freezer, then put one in the kids’ lunchboxes once a week. They’ll be asking for more.

1 cup finely chopped fresh pineapple, with juice

1½ cups rolled quick oats

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 stick butter

1 cup brown sugar

1 egg

½ cup chopped pecans

½ teaspoon baking soda

¼ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon ground allspice

½ teaspoon ground nutmeg

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Beat the butter and sugar together until light and fluffy. Beat in the egg and pineapple. Add the rest of the ingredients and mix until well-blended.

Drop rounded teaspoonfuls of dough onto an ungreased baking sheet about 3 inches apart in all directions. Bake on middle oven rack for 15 minutes, or until cookies are done.