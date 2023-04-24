The appropriately named Pink Saturday event is a celebration of all things rose, from wine to fashion.

Set for May 13 at Viansa Winery, the afternoon tasting and dance party is sponsored by Out in the Vineyards and raises funds for Positive Images, which supports LGBTQ+ youth in Sonoma County.

“It’s fun to have a pink party, and everyone getting dressed up in pink — it’s festive and joyful,” said Gary Saperstein, owner of Out in the Vineyard. “Lord knows, that’s something we need more of.”

Pink Saturday was a long-standing tradition in San Francisco’s Castro District, always held the Saturday before the city’s massive Gay Pride Parade. But after a shooting disrupted the event in 2015, the city stopped hosting the LGBTQ+ celebration that drew thousands of spectators annually.

“That’s about the time I decided ‘Let’s have it in Sonoma, and let’s make it about wine,’” Saperstein said, adding that a rosé tasting and pink-themed party was the perfect Wine Country twist on this classic event.

The day will include 23 wineries, with music from “DJ Matt” Giles and bites from Chef Chad Carlstedt of Classic Culinaire Catering in Novato. First launched in 2019, the event was on pandemic pause in 2020, with a virtual party in 2021.

“So technically it’s our third event — fourth if you count the virtual one,” Saperstein said. “Everyone is just releasing their rosé wines for the year, so it’s perfect timing.”

In recent years, rosé wine has only grown in popularity, fueled by its eye-catching color and wide array of flavors. In 2020, the second Saturday in June was officially named “National Rosé Day,” to celebrate the pink wine that dates back to 600 B.C., making it one of the oldest varietals on record. Rosé wine sales in America grew from 149,000 cases in 2010, to more than 2.3 million in 2020, according to Forbes.

“A decade ago, everyone called it ‘pink wine’ and thought it was sweet,” Saperstein said. “Now, it’s everywhere, with so many flavor profiles. It’s come a very long way.”

Pink Saturday offers guests a chance to taste a wide spectrum of rosés, from the traditional style made from pinot noir grapes, to more understated, Russian River-region rosés from grenache and sauvignon blanc grapes.

“One of the great things about Viansa is they allow other wineries to come pour,” Saperstein said. “Plus, you can’t beat the view.”

The day will include a silent auction, with 100% of proceeds benefiting Positive Images. Lots include unique wine tours, stays at MacArthur Place and the Lodge at Sonoma and, of course, rare bottles of rosé. Saperstein also donates a portion of ticket sales, and to date has given more than $20,000 to the Sonoma County nonprofit.

“This event is open to all,” Saperstein said, emphasizing that while it will always celebrate the LGBTQ+ community, it is perfect for any wine lover.

He adds, “Of course, there’s always some surprises.”

Tickets are $85 for the event, which runs from noon to 3 p.m. Get more details, and buy tickets, at outinthevineyard.com.

Out in the Vineyard is an LGBTQ+ event and tourism business whose marquee event is the annual Gay Wine Weekend, set for July 14 to 16.