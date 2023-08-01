Pinot pairing for summer’s harvest

Our wine of the week, Cuvaison, 2021 Pinot Noir, Los Carneros, Napa Valley ($42), is dazzling, a gorgeous expression of both the varietal and the appellation.

Generous fruit flavors — alpine strawberries, Santa Rosa plums and blackberries, plus a bit of tangy hawthorne berry — rise above a silken foundation of long, refined tannins. A swirl of beautiful aromatics tease and tantalize, and exuberant acidity and a lingering finish cajole you into another sip.

Pinot noir is one of the most food-friendly red wines, and this one does not disappoint. It’s the sort of wine you can enjoy with much of the summer season’s harvest. From grilled apricots and peaches finished with a dollop of fresh chevre and several turns of black pepper to a rib-eye steak with Argentinian chimichurri, the wine flatters these dishes and, more importantly, is flattered by them.

Summer tomato-butter sauce with fettuccine is a great match. Eggplant with a yogurt-tahini sauce; a salad of Romano beans, cucumbers and potatoes; or a grilled cheese sandwich with thin slices of sweet onion all welcome this wine alongside.

The lovely quaffer is delightful with a BLT, too, which is today’s inspiration. But instead of a sandwich, I’ve combined the main ingredients — bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise — with polenta for a main dish perfect for lunch or dinner. It works beautifully for a picnic, too.

Polenta Tart With Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato

Makes 6 servings

For best results, use a 9-inch springform tart pan that is at least 2 ½ inches deep.

Kosher salt

1½ cups polenta

8 bacon slices

5 medium (3 inches across) ripe tomatoes

4 ounces Valley Ford Highway 1 Fontina-style or similar cheese

1 tablespoon butter

Black pepper in a mill

3 tablespoons mayonnaise mixed with the juice of ½ lemon and 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

8 - 10 romaine lettuce leaves, cut into ¼-inch crosswise slices

Pour 6 cups water into a medium saucepan, season generously with salt and bring to a rolling boil over high heat.

Use a whisk to stir the water in one direction, creating a vortex. Slowly pour the polenta into the vortex, stirring all the while. When you’ve added all the polenta, continue to stir until it begins to thicken a bit, about 4 minutes. Reduce the heat and simmer very slowly until the polenta is tender, about 25 to 40 minutes. Stir frequently, being sure to scrape the bottom of the pan each time so the polenta does not stick.

While the polenta cooks, fry the bacon until it is very crisp. Drain it on absorbent paper and then chop or crumble it. Set aside.

Remove the stem cores of the tomatoes and cut a small slice off both ends. Cut the trimmed tomatoes in ¼-inch slices and set them on a large plate. Sprinkle lightly with salt and set aside.

When the polenta is nearly completely tender, add the cheese and butter and stir well. Continue cooking until it is fully tender, remove from the heat, season with salt and several turns of black pepper and stir well. Set aside for five to 10 minutes; stir once as it rests.

Cover the bottom of the tart pan with a thin sprinkling of the crumbled bacon.

Pat the tomatoes dry with a paper towel or clean tea towel and arrange a single layer over the bacon. Pour half the polenta over the tomatoes and bacon and agitate the tart pan slightly to level it. Sprinkle the remaining bacon over the polenta, arrange the tomatoes on top and pour the remianing polenta on top. Agitate the pan.

Cover the polenta lightly with a sheet of wax paper and set aside at room temperature for 45 minutes or until the polenta has set and is no longer liquidy.

To serve, remove the wax paper, set a large plate on top of the tart pan, invert it and unlatch the spring form so the tart drops onto the plate. Carefully lift off the frame and the removable bottom. You might need to scrape off any bacon that clings to the wax paper and add it to the top of the tart.

Drizzle the mayonnaise mixture in slashes over the tart. Divide the lettuce among individual plates, cut the tart into wedges, set on top of the lettuce and enjoy right away. You can make the tart several hours or a day in advance, then refrigerate and reheat it in a 325-degree oven for 20 minutes.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “The BLT Cookbook.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.