Pizzando at Hotel Healdsburg reopens with even better food

Summary : Newly expanded, the much larger, more elegant restaurant and bar boasts an expanded menu with lots of excellent Cal-Italian dishes.

When: 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday to Thursday; 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday

The lady took on the pizza, and the pizza won.

It would be nearly impossible to recreate the scene. Somehow, as she lifted a slice high off the serving board, a long, gooey ribbon of mozzarella wrapped itself around her glasses. The glasses fell off her face, the cheese stretched even longer, and finally, she dropped the slice back on the board, nearly falling out of her chair laughing.

If only I had made a video. Neighboring diners applauded as she untangled the cheese and wiped her glasses clean with a napkin. And then, of course, she ate the cheese and tackled the slice again, because the pies at Pizzando are delicious enough to do battle for.

Now the food is even better. The trattoria, tucked in Hotel Healdsburg, recently reopened after a nearly four-month renovation, debuting a much larger space and a full sit-down bar. The best part is an expanded menu that goes beyond the previous mainly-pizza offerings plus a handful of pastas.

Originally opened in 2012, Pizzando has been best known for its Napolitana-style pies. These 12-inch round beauties still take center stage. Christened for just 90 seconds in an 800-degree wood-fired oven, the tender-chewy crust emerges with golden bubble edges and a bit of char. Now though, we also can get Romana-style pies, baked for five minutes in a 600-degree gas oven. The rectangular crust is puffier and extra crispy with a slick of olive oil.

So choose your crust, decide if you want red or white sauce, then pile on the toppings. No dainty portions here — one white Romana pizza arrived buried in lots of thin and salty prosciutto, gobs of mozzarella and a mound of peppery arugula dashed with fragrant truffle oil ($18). A red Napolitana brims with so much fennel salami, Greek olives, feta, green onions and garlic confit that you get all the robust flavors in every bite ($19).

There’s a new energy, too. It feels good as soon as you walk up and see so many people at the tables, lounging in the white-marble-trimmed bar and relaxing in a permanent parklet so well designed it could be another dining room. The earlier Pizzando was nice, but with just 18 seats and a takeout-meal feel, didn’t really fit its prime location in the high-end hotel.

In a novel approach, Francisco “Pancho” Alvarez and Thomas Mulligan share executive chef duties, also working together at Hotel Healdsburg sister restaurants Spoonbar in h2hotel and The Rooftop at Harmon Guest House just down the block. The idea, I’m told, is to keep the chef stress level low and encourage sharing ideas.

It seems to be working. On a busy night, Alvarez bustled in the open kitchen, grinning at fellow staff as they hustled to bring out piping-hot pizzas and sides like an enormous and superb Caesar salad. The salad was upscale Spoonbar quality, built with Healdsburg’s Front Porch Farm Little Gem lettuce, shaved watermelon radish, feather-light garlicky croutons, a snowfall of grated fresh Parmesan and the crowning touch, briny anchovies ($14).

It’s a classy cafe, yes. But this is the kind of casual neighborhood place where you can lean in to ask nearby diners what that nice-looking dish they ordered is and no one will think you’re rude. That’s how we learned about the baked eggplant ($19) — it’s a favorite, for kitchen skills that keep the fruit firm, not mushy as it so often becomes under a mantle of mozzarella, Parmigiano and tomato sauce.

The prices, too, are friendly, for an increasingly posh town that a friend recently quipped to me has become “Beverly Healdsburg.” The most expensive dish is grilled salmon, a generous fillet given a spicy kick with Calabrian chile chimichurri and rounded out with clams, butter beans and escarole ($33).

The fanciest dish is linguine, the handmade pasta infused with squid ink for a dramatic contrast against pale pink shrimp, scallops and clams sauteed with white wine, tomato, scallions and a spicy punch of chile flakes ($25).

Yet equally appealing is the deli-style panino, with housemade focaccia stuffed with pistachio-studded mortadella, prosciutto, mozzarella, pickled onion, arugula and chimichurri, with a side of fries or salad ($15). Dip the sandwich in dabs of Preston Vineyard olive oil for extra oomph.

The most unusual recipe, meanwhile, is the excellent tuna tartare ($20). It’s made of chunks of sashimi tossed in a caponata-style mélange of tiny potato slices, crisp green beans, soft-boiled eggs and swipes of saffron aioli. We delivered it to our mouths in scoops with crackly sunchoke chips and focaccia ($20).

The winner of the most surprising dish, though, is lasagna ($17). The recipe has everything I crave in the comforting meal that’s usually a belly bomb — noodles, Bolognese, lots of mozzarella, béchamel, fresh grated herbs and Parmesan. Yet it is light and delicate with thin, homemade noodles. In my secret world, I could see devouring an entire pan all by myself.

This is the kind of place where servers know the local and Italy-sourced wine list well but don’t pontificate. The offbeat 2022 Meeker Vineyard Pop Punk Pétillant Natural Sparkling Zinfandel from Knights Valley is a good choice, they tell us ($15 glass/$54 bottle), but so is the rich 2021 Podere San Cristoforo Vermentino from Toscana ($14/$50). Would we like sample sips, so we can decide? Yes, please.

I don’t remember if the original Pizzando had dessert. All I recall is soft-serve ice cream. That good stuff is still here ($4-$6.50), and soon a takeout window will be installed between the bar and sidewalk to lure pedestrians. But the new Pizzando incarnation also rolls out ricotta doughnuts — I like the touch of tangy cheese in the slightly sweet dough, and the caramel dip alongside ($14).

For Healdsburg residents and regulars, there’s another notable change with the new Pizzando. For nearly a decade, a daily spectacle was the restaurant’s crew rolling pristinely wrapped ingredients on a cart down the sidewalk between Spoonbar and the pizzeria. Spoonbar has a full kitchen, and then-tiny Pizzando needed their space to prep.

Now, Pizzando has its own spacious kitchen, so the TikTok-worthy sidewalk show has ceased. But we can still count on some fun — perhaps even seeing a bit of “lady versus pizza.”

Carey Sweet is a Sebastopol-based food and restaurant writer. Read her restaurant reviews every other week in Sonoma Life. Contact her at carey@careysweet.com.