Question: I have heard that planting a hedgerow next to my vegetable garden will encourage pollinators and other beneficial insects. Could you provide tips on how to start a hedgerow and what plants to use?

Answer: Planting a hedgerow is an excellent way to attract pollinators to your garden, but don’t confuse a hedgerow with a hedge. A hedge is often a single row of shrubs of the same species, evenly spaced and pruned to a uniform height. In contrast, a hedgerow includes a diversity of plants of different sizes with various functions.

Traditionally, hedgerows were planted to form a boundary between neighboring farms; to provide wind breaks, fencing for livestock and erosion control; and to attract pollinators for crops. Those hedgerows were long and wide and planted with a variety of trees, shrubs and herbaceous plants.

In the home garden, a modern hedgerow is by necessity smaller. But you can still design it to attract pollinators and beneficial insects that control invertebrate pests. It can also provide habitat for beneficial wildlife that prey on rodents and other mammal pests.

Your hedgerow can beautifully screen your property while providing opportunities for you to observe pollinators, beneficial insects and wildlife at work protecting your garden.

Now is a perfect time to begin planning and planting your hedgerow. We recommend you plant in early fall to take advantage of fall and winter rains. After the first year, a hedgerow of native plants shouldn’t require irrigation unless conditions are abnormally dry.

When choosing plants for your hedgerow, consider a variety of native plants to attract native pollinators and birds. You will provide year-round habitat for the pollinators when one or more plants are flowering most of the year.

Native bees also will enjoy a hedgerow that is in bloom most of the year. Be sure to leave some areas of bare soil to provide habitat for ground-nesting bees. Plant and then let stand old stems of sunflowers and other plants with hollow stems to provide for cavity-nesting bees.

Start with woody shrubs

Start by establishing a backbone of woody shrubs. If you have space, include trees as well. Make your hedgerow as wide as possible (5 feet or wider) and strive for a diverse structure to support a habitat for wildlife.

For example, fill in the areas between the shrubs and trees with herbaceous flowering plants. Native annual wildflowers can fill in the spaces between woody plants and provide blooms in late winter and spring, while herbaceous perennial flowering plants can provide the bloom through summer and into early fall.

Most butterflies visit a variety of flowers for nectar, both native and non-native. However, some butterfly species must have native plants to feed their larvae. A native-plant hedgerow can provide both nectar and food for larvae. You may also include non-native flowering plants that butterflies use for nectar feeding to enhance the value and beauty of a hedgerow for butterflies.

The larvae of beneficial insect predators such as lady beetles, hover flies, lacewings and parasitic wasps eat large numbers of insect pests as they develop. By providing the adults with nectar and pollen from early spring through fall, you encourage larvae production.

Your hedgerow can provide nesting habitat, as well as food and cover, for birds throughout the year. When selecting plants for bird habitat, consider plants that provide a variety of food resources (nectar, seeds, fruits and insects) and a diversity of habitat characteristics, such as perching sites and dense cover for protection.

The links below offer plant lists and additional information on establishing habitat for pollinators, beneficial insects and birds.

Contributors to this week's column were Janet Bair, Patricia Decker and Karen Felker. The UC Master Gardener Program of Sonoma County, sonomamg.ucanr.edu, provides environmentally sustainable, science-based horticultural information to Sonoma County home gardeners.