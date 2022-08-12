Plant a piece of the Sonoma County Fair

Santa Rosa

Hall of Flowers holds plant sale extravaganza

The Sonoma County Fair closes at the end of the day Sunday, but for fans of the Hall of Flowers, the memories can linger on in their own gardens.

Many of the plants and trees and even some of the props from the fanciful display gardens in the hall will be for sale. Gardeners can score their favorites in a big clearance sale that will start during the last hours of the fair, from 7 to 10 p.m. Sunday. Whatever isn’t sold on closing night will be up for grabs from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday.

Shrubs, grasses and flowers will be available for purchase as well. Fairgoers who buy extra-large items at the sale on Sunday can set them aside to pick up on Monday. The sale helps exhibitors offset the costs of creating their expensive display gardens.

Santa Rosa

Plant a garden of herbal delights.

Sonoma County Master Gardener Janet Barocco will lead a class Aug. 20 on how to cultivate your own seasonings. Culinary herbs and edible flowers impart flavor, fragrance, color, nutrition and pizazz to dishes and drinks. Barocco will share tips on how to select, grow, harvest, use and preserve seasonal herbs. 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Rincon Valley Regional Library, 6959 Montecito Blvd., Santa Rosa. The event is free but pre-registration is required. Call 707-565-2608 or visit mgsonoma@ucdavis.edu to register.

Online

Care for defensible space

Maintaining your landscape is one of the most effective things you can do to protect your property and neighborhood from wildfire.

Learn what you should be doing and how during a free webinar Tuesday, sponsored by the Sonoma County Master Gardeners. The workshop will cover pruning, irrigation, mulching, composting and other maintenance and provide a checklist of what to do on days with red flag warnings.

For those who haven’t hardened their properties against fire, there will be recommendations for fire-wise landscaping in the 0- to 5-foot, 5- to 30-foot and 30- to 100-foot defensible space zones, including specific plants to use, design ideas and maintenance suggestions.

Experts will give practical ways to reconcile sometimes-conflicting guidelines to achieve a biodiverse, energy-saving and water- and fire-wise landscape that is also beautiful.

The will be time for questions and answers. Session runs from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. To register for a link, visit mgsonoma@ucdavis.edu or call 707-565-2608.

You can reach Staff Writer Meg McConahey at 707-521-5204 or meg.mcconahey@pressdemocrat.com. OnTwitter @megmcconahey.