Question: I don’t want to use chemical fertilizers and pesticides. What can I do to make sure I have a healthy, productive vegetable garden?

Answer: The first thing to remember is the saying, “Feed your soil and your soil will feed you.”

Healthy soil is alive with beneficial bacteria, fungi, algae and microbes. Although you can’t see them, these organisms interact with the roots of whatever plants you grow to help them absorb minerals and nutrients.

Two components you can add to nurture healthy soil are compost and mulch. Before you plant anything in your garden, top your garden soil with at least 2 inches of compost and gently water. Some of the compost settles in as you plant; the rest is slowly incorporated by the soil microbes.

Next, plant your seeds and starts. Mound the area around your plants with mulch, being careful to leave space for air to move around each plant. Mulch retains soil moisture, regulates soil temperature, suppresses weeds and adds nutrients to the soil as it decomposes.

You might already have materials you can use as mulch, such as shredded leaves, straw, newspaper, cardboard, grass clippings or more compost. If you want to use newspaper or cardboard, moisten it to encourage decomposition. Be sure the straw does not contain stray seeds and only use grass clippings that are free of herbicides.

Traditionally, garden beds have distinct and separate beds for flowers, vegetables and herbs. We now know that interplanting flowers and herbs with vegetables helps your plants grow healthier and faster. Flowers can attract pollinators and beneficial insects, while strongly scented plants and herbs may repel pests. Pollinators spread pollen to foster vegetable growth and food production. Beneficial insects consume harmful pests to help protect plants.

You can plant flowers and herbs in pots or in the ground around the perimeter of your vegetable garden. If you have a small garden, try using pots to hold additional flowers and herbs. Remember to always plant mint in pots. While pollinators love mint, it is aggressive and can take over the garden.

Other edible plants that attract pollinators include nasturtiums, borage, fennel, chives, rosemary and thyme. And there are many beautiful flowers that attract beneficial insects, such as calendula, marigolds, yarrow, daisies, lavender, coneflower, milkweed and sedum ‘Autumn Joy.’

Think about the plants you combine in foods that your family likes to eat and try planting them together. For instance, you can combine tomatoes and peppers with basil, cilantro, oregano and parsley in salsa and sauces. So combine these plants in your garden.

Taller plants, like corn and sunflowers, can shelter other plants from the hot sun. Their vertical growth makes more space available for other plants, such as cucumbers, peas, squash and melons. Cool-weather crops like lettuces can survive in the summer if you plant them in the shade of tomato plants.

Native Americans gave us one popular plant combination, the “three sisters” — corn, beans and squash. When planted together, the corn provides a natural trellis for the beans and squash and the beans fix nitrogen in the soil, reducing the need for fertilizers. The large squash leaves shade the soil and keep the surrounding roots cooler in hot weather.

Before you plant your vegetables, flowers and herbs, consider the water and sunlight needs of each plant. Most vegetables need full sun with six to eight hours of sunlight that spans morning to mid-afternoon. Group together or near each other plants that have similar requirements for drainage, light and water.

You can enjoy vegetables, herbs and flowers in your garden knowing you’re creating something beautiful and delicious for you, your family, friends, pollinators and beneficial insects, too.

For more information on growing vegetables, check out bit.ly/3Ab2Yte from the University of California.

Contributors to this week’s column were Ellen Samuel, Patricia Decker and Karen Felker. The UC Master Gardener Program of Sonoma County, sonomamg.ucanr.edu, provides environmentally sustainable, science-based horticultural information to Sonoma County home gardeners. Send your gardening questions to scmgpd@gmail.com. You will receive answers to your questions either in this newspaper or from our Information Desk. You can contact the Information Desk directly at 707-565-2608 or mgsonoma@ucanr.edu.