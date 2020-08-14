Plant sale, fire-wise landscaping webinar planned for mid-August

Sonoma County Jail Industries is holding a plant sale by appointment.

People can sign up for a time to come by the nursery, where low-risk inmates learn skills by propagating and cultivating plants. Appointment times are 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, through Aug. 19.

Customers will be required to wear face masks and carts and other equipment will be disinfected before and after each use. Payment is via check only. 2793 Ventura Ave., Santa Rosa. To make an appointment, call 707-565-7759.

Fire-smart landscaping webinar

Professional landscapers on Tuesday will lead an online panel discussion on how to design and maintain a “fire-smart” landscape.

Ann Baker and Damien McAnany of Permaculture Artisans will talk about plant selection, defensible space, tree maintenance and more. The free webinar, sponsored by Daily Acts, is from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. To register, visit dailyacts.org

