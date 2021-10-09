Plant sales abound as fall planting season gets under way

Native Plant Society holds 50th annual sale

The local chapter of the California Native Plant Society held its first plant sale in Santa Rosa’s Old Courthouse Square in 1972. Since then, the event and the organization have grown, now with thousands of plants available for sale each year.

Selling only plants adapted to the California climate, the sale runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 9 at the society’s nursery at the Laguna de Santa Rosa Foundation, 900 Sanford Road, Santa Rosa.

For details and a link to the plant sale inventory, visit milobaker.cnps.org/index.php/events/plant-sales.

The Sonoma-Marin Water Saving Partnership is giving free drought tool kits to people who drop in at one of their distribution spots Oct. 9.

Each kit includes:

Bucket to catch water for reuse

WaterSense low-flow showerhead

5-minute shower timer

WaterSense low-flow faucet aerator

Toilet dye test tablets

Self-closing garden hose nozzle

The kits will be distributed while supplies last on a first-come, first-served basis, with one kit for each household.

Masks and distancing protocols will be enforced. People should remain in their vehicles if they drive to the event and stay 6 feet apart if they arrive on foot or bicycle.

The pick up locations include:

Valley of the Moon Water District, 19039 Bay St., Sonoma

Youth Community Park, 1701 Fulton Road, Santa Rosa

Colgan Creek Park, 2036 Bedford St., Santa Rosa

Sonoma Valley High School (bus turnout), 20000 Broadway, Sonoma

North Marin Water District, 999 Rush Creek Place, Novato

For more information about the Drought Drop By event, visit savingwaterpartnership.org/dropby.

For love of geraniums

The Santa Rosa Garden Club will hold a free geranium workshop Oct. 17 at the Luther Burbank Art & Garden Center, 2050 Yulupa Ave., Santa Rosa.

Participants will learn about different varieties of geraniums and pelargoniums and how to propagate and care for them. They also will have a chance to prepare their own cuttings to take home. All materials will be supplied. Space is limited. 10 a.m. to noon in the back parking lot. To reserve a spot, call 707-546 5925 or email santarosagardenclub@gmail.com.

What’s new at Willowside?

The Santa Rosa school with its student-supported nursery has a bunch of new plants to sell in their plant sale on Oct. 9.

Look for dahlias in bloom, Blue Zinger sedge, Penstemon ‘Blackbird,’ manzanita ‘Howard McMinn’ and curly willow tree.

They also have larger trees available for adoption at $8 each, marked with a white flag, including hornbeam, trident maple, Japanese maple, sand pear and a single Oregon ash.

If you have any shredded paper, you can donate it in plastic bags. The students can use it for their worm compost boxes.

9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the corner of Willowside and Hall roads, Santa Rosa.

Garden club holds fall plant sale

October is prime time to plant perennials and winter vegetables, while the soil is still warm and sunlight is abundant. You can add annuals to your garden to fill spaces where other plants have faded after their summer growth.

The Valley of the Moon Garden Club will have a big selection of these plants at their fall plant sale on Oct. 9.

The sale runs 9 a.m. to noon at Altimira Middle School, 17805 Arnold Drive, Sonoma, just north of Boyes Boulevard. Enter at the south entrance to the front circle drive. COVID-19 protocols will be observed.

Proceeds from the sale benefit Sonoma Valley schools and community gardens and the Monarch Pollinator Garden in Sonoma. The club has 150 members and holds meetings nine months of the year with presentations on gardening topics. Visit vom-garden-club.org for more information or call 707/935-8986.

