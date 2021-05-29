Plant sales and gardening webinars for June

Plant sales continue in June

The Willowside School Nursery remains open for sales, with the next open day slated for June 5.

The school-supported plant nursery has a multitude of low-water-use and drought-tolerant plants; California natives; succulents; grasses; salvias and plants beneficial to insects, butterflies and hummingbirds. They also have a selection of Japanese maples.

Make an appointment by emailing mfiddler@ogusd.org. Drop-ins also are welcome if the garden isn’t crowded. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. For information, call Jan Lochner at 707-569-4724. 5299 Hall Road at Willowside Road, Santa Rosa.

Learn how to capture laundry water

During a severe drought, every drop counts. Learn how to incorporate a laundry-to-landscape graywater system during an online conversation June 3 with experts from Daily Acts.

The talk won’t go into detail about how to install a system, but it will provide an overview of how such a system operates, cover the basics of maintenance and the benefits of graywater systems and offer suggestions for plants that do well with recycled water from the laundry. There also will be time for questions and answers.

The meeting will be from 5:30-6:30 p.m. To register to receive a link, visit dailyacts.org.

Creating garden focal points

The Ruth Bancroft Garden in Walnut Creek will host a webinar June 2 on selecting plants to serve as focal points in a dry garden.

Focal points set the stage for a garden’s overall design. Cost is $20. 10-11 a.m. To register, visit ruthbancroftgarden.org.

You can reach Staff Writer Meg McConahey at 707-521-5204 or meg.mcconahey@pressdemocrat.com. OnTwitter @megmcconahey.