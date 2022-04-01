Plant sales and succulent swap signal spring in Sonoma County

Graton Spring Plant Sale returns

The Graton Community Club’s spring plant sale returns Saturday, April 9. Club members will have lots of veggies, succulents, herbs, flowers and garden art, as well as handmade items, white elephant gifts, homemade jams, live music and treats. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Proceeds benefit the club’s building and scholarship funds. 8996 Graton Road. For more information, call 707-829-5314.

Saturday succulent swap

The Petaluma Regional Library and Sonoma County Master Gardeners will hold their annual free Succulent Swap today.

The event, aimed at encouraging and supporting the local gardening community, returns after a two-year hiatus to the Petaluma Libary, 100 Fairgrounds Drive.

Master Gardeners Jack Leutza and Trudy Jamieson will kick off the event with a short presentation on growing succulents and creating container succulent gardens.

Bring cuttings to share and take home cuttings from other succulent enthusiasts. 10 a.m. to noon. sonomamg.ucanr.edu

Super succulents for Sonoma County

Learn about the best succulents for Sonoma County from a woman whose entire garden is devoted to them. During a free online workshop on Saturday, April 9, expert and Master Gardener Ann Lowings will offer recommendations on what to grow and perspective on how these tough and versatile plants can add year-round interest to your garden with little maintenance or water. To register for the Zoom class, go to bit.ly/3iL2y3L. 10:30 a.m. to noon. For more information, call 707-565-2608.

Willowside school holds plant sale

Willowside School reopens for another plant sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

The school nursery at the corner of Hall and Willowside roads has thousands of plants, including a variety of low-water-use and drought-tolerant perennials, California natives, succulents, grasses, abutilons and plants that invite beneficial insects and hummingbirds.

They also will have more than 60 varieties of Japanese maples ranging from 3 to 8 feet tall starting at $30, and red wriggler worms for worm bins at $10 per quart. For more information about the sale, call Jan Lochner at 707-569-4724.

Submit home and garden related news to meg.mcconahey@pressdemocrat.com. Please allow at least three weeks in advance for timely events.