Plant sales, botanical tours and holiday antiques

Closeout plant sale

Oct. 1: Come out for a closeout plant sale and get discounted succulents and other plants, even freebies.

The nursery at Jail Industries is suspending its horticulture program and closing the nursery. The closeout sale will have discounted plants from the nursery for just $1 or $2 each. The Sonoma County Master Gardeners also will be selling loads of drought-tolerant succulents for $2 for 4-inch pots and $4 for 1-gallon pots.

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Plant Nursery at Jail Industries, 2254 Ordinance Road, Santa Rosa. Contact sonomamgsucculents@gmail.com with questions. More information at bit.ly/3S5mYEH.

Tree care during times of drought

Oct. 12: Cities across California are calling on residents to reduce water usage wherever possible. But what about our existing landscapes and trees that help pull carbon from the atmosphere and combat the climate crisis?

Guest speakers Fred Frey and Kamala Dionne from Vintage Tree Care will discuss how we can keep our trees alive during the drought and the importance of maintaining their health in light of climate change. This event from Daily Acts of Petaluma is held on Zoom. It will feature a presentation followed by time for questions. 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. More information at bit.ly/3DLfcM8.

Learn about California’s most iconic plants

Oct. 19: Hear from an acclaimed botanist about California’s most iconic plants in a lecture presented by Sonoma County Master Gardeners.

Author, botanist and professor Matt Ritter will talk about California’s native plants and urban forests, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.) at the the Glaser Center.

Tickets: $20 per person. Seating is limited, and tickets won’t be sold at the door. Pay for parking at Seventh Street parking garage, adjacent to the lecture’s location. For questions, email mgsonoma@ucdavis.edu. The Glaser Center, 547 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. More information at bit.ly/3xHcS4U.

You can reach Staff Writer Mya Constantino at mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com. @searchingformya on Twitter.