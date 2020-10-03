Plant sales in Sonoma County this October

Native plant sale goes online

The local chapter of the California Native Plant Society is taking online orders for plants that will enliven your garden with beauty, birds, butterflies and bees.

The plants have been tended by members of the Milo Baker chapter, which has a nursery at the Laguna de Santa Rosa Environmental Center, 900 Sanford Road, Santa Rosa. All plants are California natives, so they need minimal additional irrigation once established and are best for native wildlife. For a list of plants and to arrange an in-person pick-up at the nursery, visit milobaker.cnps.org

Irrigating a water-wise garden

Learn the simple steps you can take to make your landscape more water efficient. The Sonoma County Master Gardeners are offering this free Zoom workshop from 10 a.m. to noon on Oct. 10. Registration is required. Visit sonomamg.ucanr.edu to register and for more information.

Willowside plant sale

The student-supported nursery at Willowside School will reopen to plant shoppers today with bargains galore. Stock up for fall planting with a big variety of succulents, grasses, California natives and drought-tolerant perennials, as well as many plants beneficial to pollinators and birds.

The nursery, at the corner of Hall and Willowside roads in Santa Rosa, also is open on Tuesdays by appointment. Only 10 people at a time are allowed in the nursery due to the need to social distance because of the threat of COVID-19. Email fiddler@oguusd.org to make an appointment.

Send home and garden news to meg.mcconahey@pressdemocrat.com.