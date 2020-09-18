Plant these bulbs for a long-lasting spring display

Hannah M. asks: I have two questions. What bulbs grow best in a shady area of a garden, and second, what bulbs will do well planted in between perennials and shrubs?

The following bulbs will do well in a shady garden, providing they get at least some sunlight or bright light:

Anemone blanda

Chionodoxa gigantea

Corydalis solida

Eranthis hyemalis

Erythronium pagoda

Fritillaria pontica

Galanthus

Geranium tuberosum

Hyacinthoides

Leucojum aestivum

Ornithogalum nutans ‘Silver Bells’

Puschkinia libanotica

Scilla

As for planting, if you want to interplant flower bulbs in between annuals, perennials and shrubbery, be sure to give them plenty of room to grow. Carefully dig around the existing plants and see how easy it is to dig a hole for the bulb. If you come across the root system, especially a more fibrous, matted root system, do not plant the bulbs there. Move farther away from the plant and dig again. Plant the flower bulbs so that when the bulb’s foliage starts to die back and also when it has completely died back, your eye and attention will focus on the surrounding perennials and not on the dead foliage.

Divide and conquer

Deborah M. asks: How do you know when to divide perennials, and what is the best tool to use?

Many perennials, such as Black-eyed Susans, daylilies, hardy geraniums, hostas, peonies, sedums, Shasta daisies and yarrow are just a few of the many perennials that can be divided into smaller plants for you to replant or share with friends. It’s a great way to make more plants without spending money.

Perennials grow into big clumps and often will take over an area and compete with themselves for moisture and nutrients in the soil. By dividing perennials, you’re keeping the plants healthy and encouraging them to bloom, and you’ll be getting more plants.

It’s time to divide perennials when they have outgrown their spaces or are crowding out other plants. Perennials should also be divided when they start to die out in the middle, leaving a doughnut shape. Discard the center and transplant the newest clumps of growth from the edge.

If you’re making a new flower bed, divide the perennials in your garden and plant some of those divisions in your new bed. Here’s a rule of thumb that we’ve all heard: Divide the spring-blooming perennials in fall, the fall-blooming perennials in the spring and the summer-blooming perennials in the spring or fall. That has been a good guideline, but experienced gardeners have stretched these limits and have divided and replanted when time has allowed and the perennials do fine. No matter when you divide perennials, get them planted right away to their new spot and keep them watered until the rain comes.

A sharp, flat spade works best for dividing perennials. The sharper edge makes it much easier to cut through the roots. Start by using the spade, cutting at an angle, all the way around and under the clump. Once you have cut under the entire clump, gently pry it from the ground. You’ll see where you can cut the plant into sections, making the smaller plants. If you don’t see a natural spot to cut the plant, just split it in half to reveal the sections that can be replanted.

Try to keep the sections about the size of the diameter of a baseball, or even larger. Be sure each section has shoots as well as roots. It’s best to plant them at the same depth as they were previously growing at.

Before you plant, incorporate some organic matter into the soil. After planting, give the new transplants a good drink of water and keep the soil moist. Apply a mulch around each plant to help conserve water and to help keep the weeds at bay.

Dana Lozano and Gwen Kilchherr are garden consultants. Send your gardening questions to The Garden Doctors, at pdgardendoctor@gmail.com. The Garden Doctors can answer questions only through their column, which appears twice a month in the newspaper and online at pressdemocrat.com.