Ploughman’s Lunch and rosé makes for a light summer meal

Our Wine of the Week, Minus Tide 2020 Mendocino County Felize Creek Vineyard Carignan Rosé ($24), is one of the finest rosés I have tasted, perhaps ever. It is infinitely refreshing, with a forward flavor of salinity, as if you are being embraced by a gentle mist of ocean spray. The minerality, like cold river rocks or wet concrete after a morning drizzle, is engaging and compelling.

Fruit flavors are subdued and refined, a quality I appreciate. There is no suggestion of sweetness on the palate, as more fruit-forward wines display, even when they are fermented fully dry. I notice watermelon, near the tart rind, not the sweet heart. As the wine warms a bit in the glass, you’ll notice whispers of white nectarines and fresh-off-the-vine green beans.

It is a joy to pair this food-friendly wine at the table. It is extraordinary with sushi and sashimi and can hold its own with both commercial “wasabi” and the real thing. It is outstanding with traditional Hawaiian poke, Mexican ceviche, Peruvian ceviche and oysters on the half shell dressed with nothing more than a spritz of lemon or lime.

This wine is particularly good paired with a tangy goat cheese. A simple dish of spaghettini, fresh chèvre, a dollop of creme fraiche, fresh (not aged) garlic, Italian parsley and olive oil is an easy and stunning match. Certain sandwiches engage beautifully with this wine, too. A muffuletta welcomes it, and a baguette slathered with green olive tapenade, thinly sliced soppressata, and fresh goat cheese encourages the wine to blossom into its full, delightful self.

For today’s recipe, I’ve taken inspiration from the UK dish Ploughman’s Lunch, which typically consists of salami of some sort, aged cheddar, pickles, deviled eggs, whole grain mustard, an apple or pear, onion relish and good bread. It need not be lunch, though. It can be, but it also works beautifully as an afternoon appetizer or a leisurely dinner.

Sonoma County Ploughman’s Lunch

Serves 3 to 4

6 ounces thinly sliced soppressata or similar cured meat

Generous chunk or log of fresh chévre

Wedge of Drunken Goat, Bohemian Creamery Caproncino, Spanish Manchego or similar aged goat cheese

3 or 4 savory deviled eggs (see Note below)

Generous handful of green olives, such as picholine

Several cornichon

2 to 3 large celery stalks, cut into ¼-inch thick diagonal slices

Handful of radishes, cut into wedges

½ cup homemade hummus, in a small dish

Crackers, croutons or lightly toasted hearth bread

Set a nice wooden serving platter or cutting board near your work surface. Arrange the soppressata on the board, set the cheeses nearby, and add the other ingredients in groups.

Enjoy right away, with chilled rosé alongside.

Note: To pair with this wine, deviled eggs must not include sweet relish, Kraft Salad Dressing or any other sweet ingredients. I make deviled eggs with good mayonnaise, Dijon mustard, a shake or two of Tabasco and either brined green peppercorns or brined capers.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “The Good Cook’s Book of Mustard.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com