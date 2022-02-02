Poached meatloaf? Why this technique works

Greenwing, 2019 Columbia Valley Cabernet Sauvignon ($30), our wine of the week, is accessible, engaging and generous. Fruit flavors are bright and juicy, with red raspberry, Bing cherry and black plums the most prominent.

Little threads of spice — allspice, clove and star anise — weave between the fruit flavors, with damp forest floor and mushroom flavors making cameo appearances. The wine’s crisp acidity keeps your palate refreshed. Tannins are young and firm but not fuzzy.

At the table, the wine sashays in like that essential party guest, the one who always ensures everyone will have a great time. This varietal’s ubiquitous partner is red meat, but there are so many other options. Mushroom risotto is excellent with this wine; serve a grilled and sliced portobello mushroom on top and you’ll have a feast. Eggplant, root vegetables and cheddar cheese are great matches, too. When it comes to seafood, ahi tuna and local halibut are excellent but not in season until summer.

For today’s recipe, I’m focusing on a technique — poaching — which produces a remarkably juicy meatloaf, made here with ground lamb and ground goat. If you prefer, you can use beef, bison, duck, pork or any mixture of those in place of lamb and goat. If you prefer to cook in the oven, see note below.

Poached Lamb and Goat Meatloaf with Parsnip Puree

Makes 6 to 8 servings

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 large yellow onion, small dice

6 garlic cloves, minced

Kosher salt

1 pound ground lamb

1 pound ground goat

3 tablespoons Dijon mustard

1 large pastured egg, beaten

1 cup dry breadcrumbs, cooked white rice or steamed quinoa

¼ cup fresh chopped Italian parsley

1 tablespoon crushed black peppercorns

½ teaspoon ground allspice

Black pepper in a mill

6 ounces blue cheese, such as Point Reyes Original Blue, in small cubes

6 cups homemade chicken, beef or duck stock, hot

2 pounds parsnips, trimmed, peeled and chopped

1 russet potato, peeled and chopped

4 tablespoons butter, at room temperature

3 tablespoons crème fraîche or heavy cream, plus more as needed

Small Italian parsley sprigs

Put the olive oil in a saute pan set over medium heat, add the onion and saute until soft and fragrant, about 12 to 15 minutes. Add the garlic and saute 2 minutes more. Season with salt; remove from the heat and set aside to cool.

Put the meats into a medium mixing bowl. Add the mustard, egg, breadcrumbs, parsley, peppercorns and allspice. Add the cooled onion and garlic and mix thoroughly.

Season with several turns of black pepper and a few generous pinches of salt and mix again. Fold in the blue cheese and mix lightly, leaving cubes whole.

Turn the mixture onto a work surface and form a roll about 3½ to 4 inches in diameter. Wrap the roll in a double layer of cheesecloth and use kitchen twine to tie it on both ends.

Set a fish poacher or similar container over two medium-high burners and pour in the hot stock. Carefully lower the meatloaf into the liquid and add the parsnips and potatoes. If the meatloaf is not fully covered, add water.

When the liquid boils, reduce the heat to low and simmer very gently for 40 minutes.

Turn off the heat and use a wide slotted spoon to transfer the potatoes and parsnips to a bowl. Cover the pot and let the meatloaf rest for 45 minutes.

Meanwhile, pass the parsnips and potatoes through a food mill or potato ricer into a medium saucepan. Add the butter, about a tablespoon at a time, and whip well between additions. Add the crème fraîche or heavy cream, taste and season with salt and pepper. If the mixture seems too thick, add more crème fraîche or cream. Cover and keep warm.

Remove the meatloaf from the stock, set on a rack over a plate or pan and let drain while you reheat the parsnips over very low heat. Cut the ends of the cheesecloth, unwrap the meatloaf and cut it into ½-inch-thick rounds, reserving the liquid.

Divide the parsnip puree among individual plates, add the meatloaf alongside, drizzle with a bit of the reserved poaching liquid, garnish with parsley sprigs and enjoy right away.

Strain the cooking liquid and freeze it to use again in this or a similar dish.

Note: To cook the meatloaf in the oven, omit the cheesecloth and pack the mixture into a loaf pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 50 to 60 minutes, until cooked through. Remove from the oven, cover with a sheet of aluminum foil and let rest 10 to 15 minutes before slicing and serving.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “The Good Cook’s Book of Mustard.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.