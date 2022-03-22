Point Reyes Farmstead’s TomaTruffle named one of world’s top 20 cheeses at 2022 World Championship Cheese Contest

The biennial World Championship Cheese Contest held in Madison, Wisconsin, earlier this month named TomaTruffle of Point Reyes Farmstead in Point Reyes Station as a World’s Top 20 Cheese among this year’s 2,978 entries competing in 141 categories.

During the judging, a team of 53 internationally renowned dairy experts from 16 nations evaluated cheese, butter and yogurt through visual inspection and sensory evaluation. TomaTruffle initially won in its category of semisoft flavored cheese, garnering a score of 99.25 out of 100, which put it in contention to be considered as a World’s Top 20 Cheese.

A secondary evaluation and scoring of all 141 first-place winners led to TomaTruffle being named as one of the World’s Top 20 Cheeses, the only cheese from California to win that recognition this year.

“Our team’s goal is that every wheel contains the perfect mix of creamy texture and rich butter notes in the cheese, enhanced by the balance of earthy flavors from Sabatino Italian truffles,” said Kuba Hemmerling, vice president of operations at Point Reyes Farmstead. “The gratification that our efforts have been rewarded is awesome.”

The World Championship Cheese Contest, which started in 1957, is the largest technical cheese, butter and yogurt competition in the world. For complete results, go to WorldChampionCheese.org.