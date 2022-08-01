Police: Man arrested after vandalizing Petaluma business

A man was arrested over the weekend after Petaluma police officers found him inside a business vandalizing computer equipment and property, authorities said Sunday evening.

Micah Allen Gale was arrested Sunday on suspicion of multiple felony vandalism violations, including willfully resisting obstruction from a police officer, and being under the influence of a substance or narcotic drug, officials said.

Petaluma police responded to a report of a shirtless man inside one of the businesses in the area of the 2600 block of Lakeville Highway. Officials said he was behaving erratically, vandalizing computer equipment and other business property.

Gale appeared agitated and loudly announced he was a “sovereign citizen,” according to a news release from Petaluma Police.

As officers tried to detain him, but Gale continued to yell and ran into the busy intersection of Lakeville Highway and Casa Grande Road, police said.

Gale continued walking in the roadway, east on Casa Grande Road, officials said adding that police officers ran after him into the area of South McDowell Boulevard and Bond Avenue, where he was taken into custody.

Police requested Petaluma Fire Department medics as Gale continued to “yell unintelligible words while sweating profusely,” officials said.

He was transported to Petaluma Valley Hospital where he was medically cleared.

Gale was booked into the Sonoma County Main Adult Detention Facility, officials said.

