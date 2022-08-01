Police: Santa Rosa man arrested after officers find loaded ‘ghost gun’

A man was arrested over the weekend after police found he had a loaded “ghost gun” following a traffic stop in Santa Rosa, authorities said Sunday.

Officials said Luis Angel Varela, 21, of Santa Rosa was arrested early Sunday on suspicion of several offenses including, possessing a loaded unregistered firearm in a vehicle, gun possession within 10 years of certain misdemeanor conviction, possession and sale of a machine gun, violation of probation, reckless driving, and driving on a suspended driver’s license.

Shortly after midnight a police officer conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of Sebastopol Road for a car that was spotted driving recklessly by spinning “doughnuts.”

Upon detaining the driver, the officer found that Varela had a 9mm polymer "ghost gun,“ officials said.

Ghost guns are pieced together from individual parts purchased online and typically have no serial numbers.

The firearm had “a loaded 30-round, high-capacity magazine, a glock switch, making the firearm fully automatic and by definition a ‘machine gun,’ and a threaded barrel,” officials said.

Varela was not a convicted felon, authorities said. Rather, he was on misdemeanor probation out of Sonoma County for battery. As part of the conditions of his probation he is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition.

Varela’s vehicle was impounded for 30 days, police said.

He was booked at the Sonoma County Main Adult Detention Facility, authorities said.

