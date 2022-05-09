Police: Santa Rosa man arrested after traffic stop leads to stolen handgun

A Santa Rosa man was arrested Saturday after a traffic stop led to the discovery of a stolen handgun, authorities said.

Guillermo Escalera, 30 of Santa Rosa was arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm, ammunition, a gun not registered to possessor, concealed firearm and stolen property.

Escalera was booked into Sonoma County Jail, authorities said.

Around 11:30 p.m. Special Enforcement Team officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of West Ninth Street and North Dutton Avenue on suspicion of numerous vehicle code violations, according to a Santa Rosa police news release.

When officers reached the driver and passenger an odor of marijuana emanated from the open window, police said. They also saw an open container of alcohol in the passenger’s area and decided to search the vehicle, according to the release.

Officers located a stolen and loaded handgun under the driver’s seat of the vehicle, police said. The “40-cal. Glock handgun,” loaded with nine rounds of ammunition was reported stolen out of Kings County, California, officials said.

Escalera’s passenger was not charged with any crimes, authorities said.

“Due to a rise in violent crimes throughout Santa Rosa and Sonoma County, Santa Rosa Police Department created Special Enforcement Team (SET), a proactive support team with a goal to reduce gun violence and seize unlawfully possessed firearms by proactively patrolling neighborhoods most impacted by the rise in violent crimes in August, 2021,” the release stated.

