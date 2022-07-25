Police: Santa Rosa man on parole arrested after officers find concealed handgun
A man was arrested over the weekend after police found a concealed handgun in his car following a traffic stop in Santa Rosa, authorities said Sunday.
Michael Anthony Gutierrez, 38, of Santa Rosa was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle and a parole violation, police said.
At about 2:21 p.m. officers conducted a traffic stop at South A Street and Barham Avenue after seeing the vehicle’s registration had expired, police said.
After speaking with the driver, Gutierrez, police learned he was on parolefrom the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation and searched his car.
During the search, police found a loaded .32-caliber revolver concealed in a toolbox on the front passenger seat, police said.
Gutierrez was detained at the Sonoma County jail, authorities said.
You can reach Staff Writer Mya Constantino at mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com. @searchingformya on Twitter.
Mya Constantino
Features reporter
Stories can inspire you, make you laugh, cry and sometimes, heal. I love a feature story that can encapsulate all of those things. I cover the interesting people that exist around us, art and music that move us and the hidden gems that make Sonoma County pretty cool. Let's explore those things together.
