Polish your skills with North Bay classes in pruning, food preservation and more

Master Gardeners’ insights for January gardening

The Sonoma County Master Gardeners will cover a range of timely topics, from selecting and caring for garden tools to growing sweet potatoes, during a free webinar Monday.

The trained gardening experts also will share information about preserving the harvest, growing citrus and identifying garden pests that might visit your garden in January. A question-and-answer period will follow the presentations. Noon to 1 p.m. on Zoom. Registration is required to receive a link. Register by emailing mgsonoma@ucdavis.edu. For information, call 707-565-2608.

Learn beginning floral arranging

The Santa Rosa Garden Club is hosting a free, in-person workshop for the public on floral design on Jan 17.

Within the space of two hours, participants will learn about choosing containers, using various flowers, the basics of design and some of the tricks of the trade to give an arrangement a professional look. 10 a.m. to noon at the Luther Burbank Art and Garden Center, 2050 Yulupa Ave., Santa Rosa. 707-546-5925 or email SRgardenclub@gmail.com for more information.

Submit home and garden news to meg.mcconahey@pressdemocrat.com. Please allow at least three weeks’ notice for timely events.