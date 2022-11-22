Popular Chowder Day returns to Bodega Bay

SONOMA COUNTY

Dining Out For Life fundraiser for food pantry

Dozens of Sonoma County restaurants, wineries and coffee shops will come together Thursday to mark World AIDS Day for the Dining Out for Life event. The event will benefit Food for Thought food pantry, a Forestville non-profit that provides food for county residents with serious medical conditions. Participating restaurants will donate 25% or more of the day’s proceeds to Food for Thought. Canneti Roadhouse in Forestville and Walter Hansel Bistro in Santa Rosa will be donating100% of the evening’s proceeds to the cause. To see a full list of restaurants, diningoutforlife.com.

BODEGA BAY

Buy tickets early for Chowder Day

Chowder Day returns January 28, 2023 for the first time in three years, and tickets for this popular event are sure to sell out. Chowder Day is a self-guided tour of the coast’s best places to chow down on chowder with tastes available at close to a dozen restaurants stretching from Bodega Bay to Valley Ford. Participating restaurants will be decorated for the event and guests are encouraged to get in on the act and wear their most creative clam couture. $25 tickets go on sale Thursday, Dec. 1 on the Bodega Bay Chamber of Commerce website visitbodegabayca.com/chowder-day.

SONOMA

Cornerstone’s 12 Days of Christmas with cocktails, cheese and cooking

A trio of food and drink events make up part of Cornerstone’s annual holiday festivities, starting with a cocktail class and tasting on Sunday from 2-4 p.m. The class features two cocktails and one alcohol-free option, accompanied by what promises to be some interesting parlor games. By the end of the class, guests will be ready to host their own cocktail party and game night. The cost is $35 per person.

Join cheese monger James Ayres and wine podcast host Lou Zant on Thursday, Dec. 8 from 7-8:30 p.m. for a hands-on class that includes tips to plate and serve an at-home wine and charcuterie experience. The $75 class includes a pairing of both local and French wines and cheeses, plus guests will leave with a bottle of wine. Both the cocktail and cheese class take place on the Cornerstone property at the Barn at Harrow Cellars 150 Wagner Rd.

On Sunday, Dec. 11, “Top Chef” alumna Casey Thompson will lead at cooking class at her restaurant, Folktable. Thompson will teach guests at this hands-on class how to make Folktable’s signature black truffle chicken hand pies, plus a selection of hors d’oeuvres and desserts. The class runs from 6-8 p.m. and costs $65. Folktable is located at 23584 Arnold Dr. Tickets for all events can be purchased at cornerstonesonoma.com/events.

SANTA ROSA

Winter break culinary classes for kids

Know a kid who is can’t get enough of Top Chef or Chopped? They can spend part of their winter break indulging their culinary senses at cooking classes for kids ages 7-11 at Sur la Table in Montgomery Village, a perfect time for the adults in their life to get last minute shopping finished. The two-hour classes are offered at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Dec. 19-23 and Dec. 26-30 and cost $299 per week. The first week features recipes from around the globe, the second week focuses on basics that every kid will love, from pasta to mini apple pies. Book at surlatable.com/cookingclasses. 2323 Magowan Drive.

WINDSOR

Dinner and intimate concert with Grammy nominee

Grammy-nominated South African jazz guitarist Jonathan Butler will play an intimate Christmas concert, “Oh Holy Night,” as part of Bricoleur’s “The Seasons” dinner series on Saturday from 5-9:30 p.m. The dinner and show in the winery barn also features saxophonist Grace Kelly. Before the concert guests will enjoy passed appetizers followed by a four-course dinner created by chefs Charlie Palmer and Thomas Bellec. The menu for the seasonal dinner includes a cauliflower and parmesan panna cotta, lobster bisque, and beef tenderloin with local mushrooms with each course paired with a different Bricoleur wine. Tickets are $550 per person and available at exploretock.com/bricoleurvineyards. 7394 Starr Rd.

PT. REYES

Holiday cheese tasting at Pt. Reyes Farmstead

A drive down the coast to this bucolic dairy with ocean views should be on every cheese lover’s bucket list. The $45 per person tastings on the garden patio includes a platter of all seven cheeses produced at the farm including four varieties of their Toma and their flagship original blue along with a selection of nuts, dried fruits and chocolate. Savor more of the cheesy goodness by ordering extras from the Fork Kitchen menu like grilled cheese, mac and cheese, and their famous ice cream sandwiches. Tasting appointments are available Dec. 23 and 30 at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Tastings are held outside and could be canceled due to weather. 14700 Hwy 1. Purchase tickets at pointreyescheese.com/pages/tastings-at-the-farm