While its been inundated with record snowfall this winter, Lake Tahoe was recently listed among the most underrated summer travel spots in the country, according to a March 29 report by online women’s lifestyle magazine The Every Girl.

Lake Tahoe was named in The Every Girl’s list of “10 of the Most Underrated Summer Destinations in the U.S.,” coming in at No. 4.

The lake on the border of California and Nevada was praised for its summer beaches and outdoor options.

“If you are more interested in recreational activities like hiking, biking, and camping over fancy brunch spots and shopping, this is the place for you,” wrote contributing authors Hailey Bouche and McKenna Pringle.

Hilton Head, an island off the coast of South Carolina, topped the list. The “hidden gem” island was followed by Santa Catalina Island, southwest of Los Angeles, and Clearwater, Florida.

Scottsdale, Arizona, came in right behind Lake Tahoe at No. 5, followed by the Southern Maine Coast, Maine; Austin, Texas; the Outer Banks, North Carolina; Jackson Hole, Wyoming; and the San Juan Islands, Washington.

For more information, go to theeverygirl.com.