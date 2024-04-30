Our Wine of the Week, Duckhorn 2022 North Coast Sauvignon Blanc), is beautiful and absolutely flawless. Anyone who loves this varietal, as I do, will be delighted.

There is plenty of fruit, but it is not a fruit bomb. It is enough to take pleasure in the citrusy elements and the gorgeous acidity. If you like to pay close attention, you may notice white pineapple, ripe guava, ripe mangosteen, and a minuscule burst of kiwi. The texture is rich without being cloying; this wine will never be mistaken for a chardonnay.

The wine is very food friendly. If you are lucky enough to have wild trout, it is a stellar combination. Same with sand dabs, which are nowhere near as readily available as they were not all that long ago. Avocado, roasted asparagus, celery, English peas, fresh fava beans, roasted pistachios, and zucchini all make excellent companions.

Meyer lemon and fresh risotto and linguine with clams encourage the wine to blossom fully. Ceviches, too, welcome the wine alongside.

Today’s dish is easy to prepare and has layers of flavor that mirror the beautiful complexity of this engaging wine.

Pork Tenderloin with Grapefruit and Celery

Makes 3-4 servings

If you can find Oro Blanco grapefruit at one of our local farmers’ markets, use one here. If not, use Ruby grapefruit instead. Grapefruit marmalade is readily available in most grocery stores.

3 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1 pork tenderloin

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

½ cup grapefruit marmalade, warmed

6 celery stalks, cut into thin diagonal slices

1 Ruby grapefruit, peeled and cut into segments, with all membranes removed

1 tablespoon butter

1 tablespoons fresh snipped chives

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

Pour a tablespoon of olive oil into a heavy skillet set over medium high heat and sear the pork. Transfer to a plate and season all over with salt and pepper. Brush the tenderloin with marmalade, set on a rack in a roasting pan and place on the middle rack of the oven. Roast until the pork reaches an internal temperature of 145 degrees, about 15 to 20 minutes, depending on size. Brush with marmalade once or twice during cooking.

Meanwhile, put the remaining olive oil into a sauté pan set over medium heat, add the celery, and sauté gently until it loses its raw texture but is not completely tender; there should be a bit of resistance. Season with salt and pepper, add the grapefruit, simmer 1 minute, add the butter, and swirl until it is just melted. Remove from the heat, taste, and correct for salt and pepper. Cover and keep warm.

Remove the pork from the oven, brush with marmalade, cover lightly with aluminum foil, and let rest about 5 minutes. Cut into ¼-inch thick diagonal slices. Divide the celery and grapefruit among individual plates, top with sliced pork, sprinkle with chives, and enjoy right away.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date. Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.