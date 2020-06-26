Positive Images celebrates Pride amid pandemic, protests

June, Pride Month, is usually a time for celebration at Santa Rosa’s Positive Images, a nonprofit organization that has been providing a safe space for area LGBTQIA youth for 30 years.

But, because of the coronavirus pandemic and police reform protests nationwide, the group is marking the month like never before.

The organization provides support groups for both youth and adults in the queer community, as well as resources, drop-in hangouts and “Art Jams,” where members can spend time together while painting or drawing.

Since closing March 15 in response to COVID-19, services have moved online via Zoom.

Jessica Carroll, director of programs for Positive Images, said that the shutdown came with the challenges of navigating mental health support in a virtual environment.

The loss of in-person interaction has led to increased mental health concerns among the program’s members, said Carroll. The online platform presents an additional roadblock for members who lack shelter, internet access, or are closeted and living with unsupportive families.

“We have seen increased isolation and loneliness for so many of us in the community,” Carroll said. “Add the stress of economic challenges and financial worries that many of us are facing due to shelter-in-place, things are definitely much harder than they were before this pandemic.”

Remote support might have a few advantages, however.

Without the need for transportation, the organization has welcomed new members from outside Sonoma County, as well as those with physical or mental disabilities.

“Much of our community faces adversity for our LGBTQIA identities,” said Vice Chair Chelsea Rose Kurnick. “Because of this, queer people are among the strongest, most resilient people I know.”

Earlier this month, in recognition of Pride, the organization hosted an intergenerational discussion in which older members of the community talked about their life experiences, shared stories and advice, and discussed queer history.

“We affirmed that night that our community is strong, resilient, and has overcome pandemics before,” said Carroll, referencing the AIDS epidemic, which disproportionately affected the queer community. “We know the importance of taking care of our own and showing up for one another.”

The death of George Floyd in late May in Minneapolis and the Black Lives Matter movement brought a renewed sense of purpose to the organization, with the Pride Month conversation turning to the intersections between race, gender and sexual orientation.

Group meetings stressed the importance of honoring the work of Black queer and transgender people during June and the anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall Riots, where Marsha P. Johnson, a Black trans woman, led an uprising against police violence.

“We are proud to highlight Black queer and trans people who have impacted our community in immeasurable ways and given us the freedom to exist today,” said Carroll. “Without them, we wouldn’t be here.”

The center remains closed for the foreseeable future, but Carroll said that the board and members are constantly discussing plans for reopening.

Kurnick said that the center plans on continuing online services even after it reopens.

“We've seen people from neighboring rural counties attend our online groups. We want to ensure that they can stay connected even after our center opens back up.”

To learn more about the organization, visit posimages.org or call 707-568-5830.