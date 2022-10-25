For the last several years in Sonoma County, Halloween on Oct. 31 and Día de los Muertos on Nov. 1 and 2 have been eclipsed, first by fire and then by COVID-19. What will this year hold? If forecasts prove accurate, weather likely will not interfere. Nor, it seems, will the virus.

Because I do not live in a neighborhood, I do not get trick-or-treaters. If I want Halloween fun, I have to go somewhere or invite people over. And when I invite friends to my house, I almost always prepare pozole.

Pozole, in its many versions, is a celebratory dish frequently served on New Year’s Eve in Mexico. The list of ingredients is long but don’t let that discourage you, as you can divide the work over a couple of days. Roast the pork and make the stock a day or 2 in advance. Make the cilantro sauce early in the day, and prepare all but the most fragile garnishes in advance, too. Avocado must be prepared just before serving, but other toppings can be prepped early in the day.

Because so many people now get recipes online, I want to mention a problem I see with them. Most call for chicken, and it’s often chicken breast. This is problematic because chicken, especially the white meat, takes on an unpleasant flavor during lengthy cooking. This can happen with dark meat, too. If I must make pozole with chicken instead of pork, I treat it almost as I do seafood. I cook thighs in advance, until they are almost done, and then I pull the meat off the bones. When the soup is almost ready, I stir in the chicken and heat it through. This prevents the off flavors.

One reason to use pork, other than its superior flavor, for these dishes is that the prices have been pretty good lately for both pork roasts and pork ribs.

The secret to making this stew taste bright and delicious is to add the seafood near the end of cooking. I use chicken stock instead of fish fumet, as I don’t want it to taste overly fishy. Achiote is readily available in several local markets, but you can make a good version of this recipe without it, too.

Mexican Seafood and Pozole Stew

Makes 6 to 8 servings

Cilantro Sauce (recipe follows)

¼ cup olive oil

1 yellow onion, diced

2 to 3 serranos, minced

8 garlic cloves, minced

1 teaspoon achiote paste (available in Latino markets)

6 cups chicken stock, preferably homemade

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

1 28-ounce can hominy (pozole), drained

2 medium zucchini, cut into small dice

2 pounds ripe tomatoes, peeled, seeded, minced and drained (see Note)

1 pound fish fillets, such as snapper, butterfish or other rock fish, in 1-inch cubes

2 pounds cockles, Manila clams or black mussels, thoroughly washed

1 pound wild shrimp, cleaned, tails intact

1 lime, in wedges

First, make the cilantro sauce and set it aside.

Heat the olive oil in a large heavy pot set over low heat. Add the onion and serranos and saute until soft and fragrant, about 15 minutes. Add the garlic and saute 2 minutes more.

Break up the achiote and put it in a small bowl. Add enough chicken stock to make a paste, then put the paste and the remaining chicken stock into the pot with the onion mixture. Season with salt, add the hominy and simmer for 10 minutes. And the zucchini and tomatoes and simmer 10 minutes more.

Add the seafood to the soup, stir gently and simmer 5 minutes. Remove the pot from the heat, cover and let rest 5 minutes. Discard any shellfish that have not opened.

To serve, ladle into soup plates, add a generous spoonful of cilantro sauce to each portion and enjoy right away, with lime wedges and the remaining sauce alongside.

Note: If you can get fresh tomatoes from The Patch, which you’ll find at several local farmers markets, use them. They will be available until Thanksgiving. If you cannot use these tomatoes, use one 28-ounce can and one 14-ounce can of diced tomatoes, preferably Muir Glen brand.

Pozole is a celebratory dish I typically make as Halloween approaches.

Pozole Blanco with a Variation for Pozole Verde

Makes about 12 servings

For the pozole

1 pork shoulder or butt roast, 4 to 5 pounds

Kosher salt

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 large yellow onion, cut into small dice

1 garlic bulb, cloves separated, peeled, crushed and minced

2 teaspoons dried oregano

3 pounds pork neck bones or baby back ribs

2 pig’s feet (trotters), optional

8 cups homemade chicken stock

2 28-ounce cans white hominy (pozole), drained

Black pepper in a mill

For garnish

Cilantro Sauce (recipe follows)

1 white onion, cut into small dice

3 green serranos, stemmed and cut into very thin diagonal slices

1 large bunch radishes, trimmed and cut into thin julienne

4 cups very thinly sliced fresh cabbage

3 avocados, cut into small cubes

5 or 6 limes, cut into uneven wedges