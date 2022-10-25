Subscribe

Pozole for Día de los Muertos and Halloween

MICHELE ANNA JORDAN
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 25, 2022, 1:00PM

For the last several years in Sonoma County, Halloween on Oct. 31 and Día de los Muertos on Nov. 1 and 2 have been eclipsed, first by fire and then by COVID-19. What will this year hold? If forecasts prove accurate, weather likely will not interfere. Nor, it seems, will the virus.

Because I do not live in a neighborhood, I do not get trick-or-treaters. If I want Halloween fun, I have to go somewhere or invite people over. And when I invite friends to my house, I almost always prepare pozole.

Pozole, in its many versions, is a celebratory dish frequently served on New Year’s Eve in Mexico. The list of ingredients is long but don’t let that discourage you, as you can divide the work over a couple of days. Roast the pork and make the stock a day or 2 in advance. Make the cilantro sauce early in the day, and prepare all but the most fragile garnishes in advance, too. Avocado must be prepared just before serving, but other toppings can be prepped early in the day.

Because so many people now get recipes online, I want to mention a problem I see with them. Most call for chicken, and it’s often chicken breast. This is problematic because chicken, especially the white meat, takes on an unpleasant flavor during lengthy cooking. This can happen with dark meat, too. If I must make pozole with chicken instead of pork, I treat it almost as I do seafood. I cook thighs in advance, until they are almost done, and then I pull the meat off the bones. When the soup is almost ready, I stir in the chicken and heat it through. This prevents the off flavors.

One reason to use pork, other than its superior flavor, for these dishes is that the prices have been pretty good lately for both pork roasts and pork ribs.

The secret to making this stew taste bright and delicious is to add the seafood near the end of cooking. I use chicken stock instead of fish fumet, as I don’t want it to taste overly fishy. Achiote is readily available in several local markets, but you can make a good version of this recipe without it, too.

Mexican Seafood and Pozole Stew

Makes 6 to 8 servings

Cilantro Sauce (recipe follows)

¼ cup olive oil

1 yellow onion, diced

2 to 3 serranos, minced

8 garlic cloves, minced

1 teaspoon achiote paste (available in Latino markets)

6 cups chicken stock, preferably homemade

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

1 28-ounce can hominy (pozole), drained

2 medium zucchini, cut into small dice

2 pounds ripe tomatoes, peeled, seeded, minced and drained (see Note)

1 pound fish fillets, such as snapper, butterfish or other rock fish, in 1-inch cubes

2 pounds cockles, Manila clams or black mussels, thoroughly washed

1 pound wild shrimp, cleaned, tails intact

1 lime, in wedges

First, make the cilantro sauce and set it aside.

Heat the olive oil in a large heavy pot set over low heat. Add the onion and serranos and saute until soft and fragrant, about 15 minutes. Add the garlic and saute 2 minutes more.

Break up the achiote and put it in a small bowl. Add enough chicken stock to make a paste, then put the paste and the remaining chicken stock into the pot with the onion mixture. Season with salt, add the hominy and simmer for 10 minutes. And the zucchini and tomatoes and simmer 10 minutes more.

Add the seafood to the soup, stir gently and simmer 5 minutes. Remove the pot from the heat, cover and let rest 5 minutes. Discard any shellfish that have not opened.

To serve, ladle into soup plates, add a generous spoonful of cilantro sauce to each portion and enjoy right away, with lime wedges and the remaining sauce alongside.

Note: If you can get fresh tomatoes from The Patch, which you’ll find at several local farmers markets, use them. They will be available until Thanksgiving. If you cannot use these tomatoes, use one 28-ounce can and one 14-ounce can of diced tomatoes, preferably Muir Glen brand.

Pozole is a celebratory dish I typically make as Halloween approaches.

Pozole Blanco with a Variation for Pozole Verde

Makes about 12 servings

For the pozole

1 pork shoulder or butt roast, 4 to 5 pounds

Kosher salt

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 large yellow onion, cut into small dice

1 garlic bulb, cloves separated, peeled, crushed and minced

2 teaspoons dried oregano

3 pounds pork neck bones or baby back ribs

2 pig’s feet (trotters), optional

8 cups homemade chicken stock

2 28-ounce cans white hominy (pozole), drained

Black pepper in a mill

For garnish

Cilantro Sauce (recipe follows)

1 white onion, cut into small dice

3 green serranos, stemmed and cut into very thin diagonal slices

1 large bunch radishes, trimmed and cut into thin julienne

4 cups very thinly sliced fresh cabbage

3 avocados, cut into small cubes

5 or 6 limes, cut into uneven wedges

8 ounces Mexican crema or crème fraîche, stirred

1 pound grated Monterey Jack or similar cheese

Bottled Mexican hot sauces of choice

24 (or more) corn tortillas, heated until soft and pliable and wrapped in warm tea towels

Preheat the oven to 275 degrees.

Set the pork roast on a clean work surface and rub it all over with about 2 tablespoons of kosher salt. Put it into an ovenproof pot, pour about ¼ to ½ inch water into the pot and set it in the oven. Cook until the pork falls apart when pushed gently with your thumb or a spoon, about 5 hours. (You also can cook it in a crock pot, slow cooker or Instant Pot using the manufacturer’s instructions.)

When the pork is done, set it aside to cool until easy to handle and then chop it into bite-size chunks. Use immediately or refrigerate (this may be done a day in advance).

While the pork cooks, pour the olive oil into a large soup pot set over medium-low heat, add the onion and saute until soft and fragrant, about 10 to 12 minutes. Add the garlic and saute 2 minutes more. Season with salt.

Add the dried oregano, neck bones, pig’s feet, if using, and the chicken stock, along with 4 cups of water. Increase the heat to high and, when the liquid boils, reduce the heat so it simmers very gently. Cook for 2 hours.

While the soup cooks, prepare the garnishes and put them in serving dishes. Remove the stock from the heat and let cool slightly.

If using the pig’s feet, use tongs to remove them and set them aside.

Strain the liquid into a clean pot, discard the neck bones and aromatics and return the strained liquid to the heat. (If using ribs instead of neck bones, use tongs to transfer them to a clean work surface. When cool enough to handle, remove the meat from the bones, discard the bones and set the meat aside.) Add the hominy and simmer gently for 30 minutes.

Add the roast pork and rib meat, if using, stir and simmer gently for 10 minutes or until the pork is heated through. Season with several turns of black pepper, taste and correct for salt. Cover, remove from the heat and let rest while you arrange the garnishes on the dining table or on a sideboard.

To serve, ladle the pozole into wide soup plates or soup bowls and let guests add the sauces and toppings they prefer. Offer plenty of hot tortillas alongside.

When it comes to the pig’s feet, just let guests know you have them — someone will want to nibble on them.

Variation: For Pozole Verde, roast, skin, seed and peel 10 to 12 poblanos. Cut them into medium julienne and add to the soup along with the meat. For a spike of heat, mince a few serranos and add them to the onions and garlic when making the stock.

You can, if you prefer, make this sauce in a food processor or blender. To do so, add all the ingredients except the lime juice and olive oil, along with ½ cup water and pulse several times. Add the lime juice and olive oil and pulse until it reaches your preferred consistency. Taste, correct for salt and pour into a small pitcher.

Cilantro Sauce

Makes about 2 cups

10 garlic cloves, crushed

Kosher salt

2 serranos, stemmed and chopped

3 cups cilantro leaves

½ cup chopped Italian parsley leaves

2 tablespoons fresh Mexican oregano or 1 tablespoon dried

⅓ cup fresh lime juice, from 3 to 4 limes

¾ cup extra-virgin olive oil

Put the garlic into a suribachi or molcajete, season generously with salt and use a sturdy pestle to grind it into a paste. Add the serrano, grind and crush it. Add the cilantro, parsley and oregano.

Continue to grind and crush until you have a uniform and somewhat coarse mixture. Stir in the lime juice, taste and correct for salt. Add the olive oil, cover and set aside until ready to use.

This sauce can be refrigerated for 2 to 3 days, but it is best when it is first made.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “The Good Cook’s Book of Tomatoes.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.

