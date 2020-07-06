Press Democrat readers share photos of their ugly dogs

Since there’s no World’s Ugliest Dog Contest this year due to the coronavirus, we asked Press Democrat readers to submit photos of their strange-looking canines.

The annual contest that usually attracts the attention of the world was canceled after the pandemic forced the Sonoma-Marin Fair to go virtual. Instead of heading to the Petaluma fairgrounds, residents went online for exhibits, activities and farm-to-table recipes from June 24-28.

If you’re disappointed about waiting another year for the World’s Ugliest Dog Competition, click through the gallery above to see some of odd dogs living in Sonoma County.