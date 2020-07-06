Subscribe

Press Democrat readers share photos of their ugly dogs

ELISSA CHUDWIN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 6, 2020, 6:40AM
Since there’s no World’s Ugliest Dog Contest this year due to the coronavirus, we asked Press Democrat readers to submit photos of their strange-looking canines.

The annual contest that usually attracts the attention of the world was canceled after the pandemic forced the Sonoma-Marin Fair to go virtual. Instead of heading to the Petaluma fairgrounds, residents went online for exhibits, activities and farm-to-table recipes from June 24-28.

If you’re disappointed about waiting another year for the World’s Ugliest Dog Competition, click through the gallery above to see some of odd dogs living in Sonoma County.

