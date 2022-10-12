Press Democrat adds Jennifer Graue to food team

Jennifer Graue has joined The Pres Democrat as the primary writer for our recently expanded Feast & Wine section.

The 13-year Sonoma County resident is a home cook focused on bringing readers recipes that are doable and practical, yet also make the most of the agricultural bounty and cooking talent we have in Sonoma County.

She’ll be looking for the great stories of the local chefs, cookbook authors, bakers and foodies behind delicious recipes each week.

Jennifer is passionate about the intersection of cooking and food and the roles they play in our community.

“I believe in the power of food — making it, sharing it, eating it — to bring people together,” Jennifer said.

“Telling stories that highlight the diverse food experiences people bring to Sonoma County’s shared food landscape is a way to strengthen the bonds of community, making the Feast & Wine section an important piece of journalism I see The Press Democrat striving to do each day.”

Jennifer is more than a talented writer — she’s also an accomplished cook, with blue ribbons from the Sonoma County Fair to prove it. She earned a master’s degree in gastronomy from the University of Adelaide-LE Cordon Bleu in Australia and has written about food and restaurants for 14 years.

“We launched a national search for a talented reporter to succeed the recently retired Diane Peterson, and the best candidate for this important staff position was right in our backyard,” said Richard Green, executive editor of The Press Democrat.

“Jennifer brings depth, experience and a great curiosity to this beat, and I know readers are going to love her commitment to smart storytelling and insightful reflections about the art of cooking in Sonoma County,” Green added.

Do you have a food or wine event planned or know of a great Sonoma County food story? Email Jennifer at jennifer.graue@pressdemocrat.com and look for her byline in Wednesday’s Feast & Wine section.