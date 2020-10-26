Subscribe

Press Democrat readers’ favorite takeout foods in Sonoma County

ELISSA CHUDWIN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 26, 2020, 9:14AM

Tired of ordering the same meal from the same restaurant every week?

We asked readers to share their favorite takeout spots in Sonoma County, whether they’re craving a quick bite or a splurge-worthy meal.

Readers shared their responses on Facebook, Instagram and via email.

Click through the gallery above for readers’ favorite local restaurants for takeout, and let us know your recommendations in the comments below.

