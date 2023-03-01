The news this week that New York City-based fast food darling Shake Shack is opening a location in Santa Rosa’s Montgomery Village drew a wide range of opinions.

On The Press Democrat’s Facebook page, a post about “Shake Shack coming to Sonoma County” generated over 150 comments, while a post on “5 reasons people love Shake Shack” garnered over 180 comments from readers, who either loved or bemoaned the chain restaurant’s entrance into the Sonoma County food scene.

Here is some of what readers had to say.

The food

Those in favor of Shake Shack’s move to Montgomery Village cited the chain’s quality:

“Shake Shack is the best burger chain there is,” wrote Erik Olson.

“Excited to try it!!,” wrote Sandra Sutton.

“Finally! About time we had Burgers, Fries and Shakes in this County...we've been missing out for way too long!,” wrote Jim Kenward.

“The best! So glad i wont have to drive to Larkspur anymore,” wrote Sommer Hageman.

Shake Shack vs. In-n-Out

With Shake Shack’s East Coast origins, other commenters compared the chain to In-N-Out Burger, which calls the West Coast home:

“It has a better grill flavor on the burger but it's more expensive and takes longer then(sic) InNOut,” wrote Ryan Costa.

“In n out a 1000000x better,” wrote Bryan Butler.

“We had one when we lived in Reno. Sorry.... it's not bad for a burger place but no way does it rival In and Out,” wrote AJ-Mel Keane.

“By far much better than closed minded in&out, I always get their food when I’m nearby Cupertino or Saratoga,” wrote Shawnye Pe.

“Shake Shack in Larkspur is delicious! Nice to have one in Santa Rosa. Bigger menu than In ‘n Out with much better fries & Shakes,” wrote Peggy Snyder.

“One question of curiosity, does Shake Shack have hidden menu like In n Out?,” wrote Jennifer Marshall.

Support local burgers instead

Several commenters called on readers to take their business to local burger makers:

“Just another corporate formula fast food processing center. And an awful value at that! Support your local burger joints. There are plenty of good ones!,” wrote Mike Roche.

“Why more chains when we have so many great local burgers!,” wrote Morgan Wells Barajas.

“We already have many good hamburger places,” wrote Sonja Bedford.

“I’m not a big fan. there is so many good local burger joints. Vine Burger. Healdsburger is my personal favorite. and Acme Burger is also really good,” wrote Dead Humphreys.

“Oh boy another corporate burger joint. Please patronize local favorites like Carmen’s burger bar and of course Superburger on 4th,” wrote Curtis Millman.

Other options

Some commenters shared their desire to see something else entirely move into Montgomery Village.

“Snooze. We will never be going there. Now, if it were an Amy's Drive-Thru, Next Level, or Veggie Grill (all places with lots of vegan options), we'd go there every week,” wrote Mark Van Slyke.

“I would rather see a Trader Joe's or Oliver's go into the village!,” wrote Angie Bell.

“Eh.. Put a Portillos in Sonoma County and that'll turn some heads,” wrote Kenny Sandoval.

The Bay Area has 11 Shake Shacks, but currently no locations in Wine Country. An official opening date for the Montgomery Village Shake Shack has yet to be announced.