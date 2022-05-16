Subscribe

Press Democrat readers share ‘I remember when Sonoma County ____’

CHARLES SWANSON
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 16, 2022, 6:57AM
Updated 1 hour ago

From beloved locals to long-gone attractions, we asked readers to fill in the blank “I remember when Sonoma County ____.”

Several readers remember when Sonoma County’s agricultural benchmark was apples and walnuts instead of wine grapes. They recall the sights and smells of blossoming orchards and wild mustard growing in the fields, creating vibrant natural displays while the “Sonoma Aroma” invaded the nostrils.

Some readers remember the county’s past bevy of roller rinks and bowling alleys, where the young kids and families had many nights of fun while teenagers cruised down Menocino Avenue in Santa Rosa.

Click through the gallery above to see what else readers remember.

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette