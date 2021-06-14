Subscribe

Press Democrat readers share their biggest pet peeves about their neighbors

PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
June 14, 2021, 6:39AM

After spending months at home during the pandemic, many Sonoma County residents have had a lot of extra time to notice their neighbors’ habits in the last year.

We wondered what bothered people the most so we asked Press Democrat readers for their biggest pet peeves about their neighbors.

From loud horns to gossips, click through the gallery above to see what annoys locals the most about the people in their neighborhood.

