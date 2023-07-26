The Press Democrat wine writer Sarah Doyle credits a visit to Tablas Creek winery in Paso Robles with the moment a wine “truly swept me off my feet.”

In an Instagram Live conversation Wednesday with Tablas Creek proprietor Jason Haas, Doyle will look back on that moment and her long career in wine writing while also talking about covering Sonoma County’s wine industry.

Tune in at noon for the 45-minute conversation on Tablas Creek’s Instagram page.

Tablas Creek is a pioneer of the California Rhone movement and the world's first regenerative organic winery, according to its website.