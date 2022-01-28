Press flowers into service as bookmarks, cards and more

How to press flowers

Learn how to press flowers and turn them into bookmarks, greeting cards and more during a free demonstration Feb. 5 at Rileystreet Art Supply, .

Jan Lochner, an enthusiast for pressed flowers, will talk about which flowers are best for pressing and will show participants how to make a bookmark using contact paper instead of glue and how to make a greeting card, a magnet, an ornament and a flowered fairy light vase.

On Feb. 12, Lochner will follow up with a hands-on class ($30) in which participants will make at least five items to take home. Both the free demo and the class will be from 2-4 p.m. Additional classes are scheduled for March 19, April 16, May 7 and June 11. To register for the class or for information, email 4lochs@comcast.net or call 707-569-4727. Rileystreet Art Supply is located at 103 Maxwell Court.

Free class on best ways to trim fruit trees

Tree expert Fred Frey will demystify fruit-tree pruning during a free hands-on class at Harmony Farm Supply in Petaluma on Feb. 5.

Frey has more than 25 years of experience in arboriculture, with specialized training in fruit-tree care and structural pruning. He will teach basic tree anatomy and how it relates to tree structure, weight management and fruitwood distribution in different species. He also will cover how to handle pruning tools and ladders. Advance registration is required because space is limited. Participants must follow COVID-19 safety protocols, wear a face mask and maintain a 6-foot distance regardless of vaccination status. The class will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. at Harmony’s Petaluma Barn, 5400 Old Redwood Highway. To register for the class, call 707-823-9125 or 707-665-6345.

