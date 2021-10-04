Pronzini Farms offers pumpkins, fun and scary play

Beyond its ubiquitous gourds, Pronzini Farms’ pumpkin patch offers such a wide array of attractions that it was tough to pick a favorite.

Some in the masked crowd on Saturday were drawn to the large spider made from a red and black Volkswagen Beetle. Others were beckoned to the tractor-pulled hay rides, with a stop at the haunted trail narrated by tour guides. Spoiler alert: It leads to a village with a saloon that has candy and Otter Pops.

The east Petaluma patch, which turns into a Christmas tree farm later in the year, offers kids and adults alike a chance to let loose and have some fun after being cooped up this time last year because of COVID-19.

“They’re begging to go anywhere,” said Rohnert Park resident Sandy Dortch of her three grandchildren -- Eric, 8, Four (like the number), 9, and Tisen Dortch, 13 -- as she tried to round them up for a photo on some hay bales. “It’s like they’ve been caged up for a year because of COVID. This feels somewhat normal.“

“We’re heading over to the play area,” Tisen said. “And we’re going on the hay ride. This is going to be pretty fun.”

The patch, located in the countryside at 3795 Adobe Road, has an autumn and Halloween vibe, decorated with rusty farm equipment, cornstalks and of course, pumpkins. It also offers a play area and train cars pulled by tractors.

And about that haunted trail?

“The tour guide tells a story about a guy named Jack,” said Mariah Affonso, 16, a yard supervisor from Petaluma. “It’s not recommended for younger kids.”

The fall fun will continue through the month, with adults and older children pulling wagons out to a field filled with pumpkins of many sizes, colors and shapes.

Jade McMinn, 18, also of Petaluma, is working as a yard supervisor for her third fall. “More people are coming out this year because COVID is doing better than last year,” she said. “This is a really fun job. So many happy kids!”

The play area has a Halloween-themed bounce house, metal Minion figures and a “Haymazing” labyrinth of hay bales. But the most popular of all was the corn pit, which looks like a huge sandbox filled with corn kernels for kids to roll around in.

“This patch is awesome,” enthused Jose Herrera, who was there with his children, Camila, 3 and Gael, 4. “The kids love it here, especially the corn pit. The train is pretty cool, too.”

On the way to the corn pit, there’s a covered area with picnic tables where parents and other adults were trying to cool off in the 92-degree heat Saturday while their children romped.

“I’m not easily impressed, but I am because of the corn pit and the shade. They never have shade at these things,” said Monica Bray, whose daughters, Emersyn and Lina, both 6, were lying on their backs in the pit. “I haven’t seen a corn pit before; I wonder how many pounds of corn are in there? And do they use it for animal food later?”

Bray, of Cotati, whose family moved from Florida 18 months ago, said the trio had been there for more than three hours.

“If I wasn’t making them leave, they’d stay longer,” she said as she beckoned the girls.

Foodwise, there’s the Cowboy Cafe, selling barbecued tri-tip, spicy chicken and pulled pork sandwiches and Penngrove-based Churro Dub’s, a red and white Volkswagen bus selling churros, ice cream sandwiches, ice cream floats and cold brew coffee.

But not everyone was there to play on Saturday. Enzo and Michele Rosae of Petaluma were standing in line to buy $66 worth of pumpkins, huge, medium and small.

“They have a good selection of pumpkins,” Enzo Rosae said. “We like to cut them up, hollow them out and take pictures of them with our cats.”

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5209.